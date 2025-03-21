Smiling is not allowed in passport photos as it disrupts facial recognition software, which relies on measuring precise facial features like the distance between the eyes, ears, and mouth

Experts explain that a neutral expression ensures accuracy and consistency in biometric comparisons

The UK Government enforces strict guidelines for passport photos, including closed mouths, plain backgrounds, and uncovered faces, to facilitate effective identity verification

London, United Kingdom – A biometric photography and travel expert, Karolina Turowska, has shed light on why smiling is prohibited in passport photos.

Speaking to HuffPost, Turowska explained that the restriction is tied to the functionality of facial recognition software, which relies on precise measurements of facial features.

Smiling alters key proportions, such as the distance between the eyes, ears, nose, and mouth, making it difficult for algorithms to compare a 3D face to its 2D passport photograph.

Neutral expressions are essential for accuracy

Turowska emphasised that maintaining a neutral expression helps ensure accurate recognition by biometric systems.

Variations in national regulations also play a role, with countries like France rejecting photos even when the corners of the mouth are slightly upturned, despite a neutral overall appearance.

The UK Government, in particular, mandates strict guidelines for passport photos, including requirements for a plain cream or light grey background, closed mouths, and no red-eye effects.

Key passport photo rules in the UK

The UK Government stipulates several rules for passport photo compliance:

Photos must capture the full head and upper shoulders.

Hair should not cover the eyes, and no objects, other people, or coverings (except for medical or religious reasons) are allowed.

Glasses are only permitted if essential, and the individual must look straight at the camera with a closed mouth.

These measures ensure compatibility with facial recognition technology, enabling efficient identity verification processes.

Biometric photography

Biometric photography involves capturing images of individuals for use in identity verification systems, such as passports, ID cards, and facial recognition.

These photos require strict adherence to guidelines, ensuring uniformity in facial proportions and features, such as neutral expressions and clear visibility of the face, to enhance the accuracy of biometric algorithms.

The technology plays a crucial role in security and travel, enabling efficient and reliable identification processes.

About Karolina Turowska

Karolina Turowska is a biometric photography expert and travel enthusiast associated with Passport-Photo.Online.

She specialises in simplifying complex topics related to travel documentation and compliance, making her insights accessible and practical.

Known for her expertise in facial recognition technology and passport photo guidelines, she also enjoys exploring the world on her bike when not writing or advising travellers.

