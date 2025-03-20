The UK Government announced an increase in passport application fees effective from April 10th, 2025, impacting both domestic and overseas applicants

The fee adjustments aim to make the passport system financially self-reliant, covering processing costs, consular support, and border management

Applicants are advised to apply early to avoid delays, as the new fees reflect the government’s commitment to maintaining essential services efficiently

United Kingdom – The UK Government confirmed changes to passport application fees set to take effect on April 10th, 2025, pending parliamentary approval.

According to the Home Office, these adjustments will impact both domestic and overseas applications, affecting adults and children alike.

UK Government to Increase Passport Fee, Mentions New Price and Commencement Date

Source: Getty Images

The fee increases are part of a broader initiative aimed at making the passport system financially self-reliant, thereby reducing its dependence on general tax funding.

Breakdown of new passport fees

Online Applications (UK):

Adult fee: Increased from £88.50 to £94.50

Child fee: Increased from £57.50 to £61.50

Postal applications (UK):

Adult fee: Increased from £100 to £107

Child fee: Increased from £69 to £74

The Premium Service, which issues passports within one day, will also see price hikes. Fees for adults will rise from £207.50 to £222, while those for children will increase from £176.50 to £189.

For applications from overseas:

Online applications:

Adult fee: Increased from £101 to £108

Child fee: Increased from £65.50 to £70

Paper applications:

Adult fee: Increased from £112.50 to £120.50

Child fee: Increased from £77 to £82.50

Rationale for fee adjustments

The Home Office clarified that the new fees are necessary to ensure the passport service’s financial viability while maintaining the effective delivery of essential services.

The fees contribute to passport processing costs, consular support for UK citizens overseas, and UK border management. Officials emphasised that these charges do not generate profit for the government but are critical for operational sustainability.

Guidance for travellers

Applicants have been encouraged to submit their requests well in advance of travel plans to avoid delays.

Data from 2024 showed that 99.7% of standard applications were processed within three weeks, provided no additional information was required. The Home Office reiterated the importance of early applications and adherence to guidelines to ensure smooth processing.

Tinubu’s govt increases passport fees

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has approved an upward review of the fees for the Nigerian passport effective September 1, 2024.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) spokesman, DCI Kenneth Udo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday. He noted that the move was part of efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian standard passport, Daily Trust reported.

“Based on the review, a 32-page Passport booklet with 5-year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (N35,000.00) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) only; while a 64-page Passport booklet with 10-year validity which was Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000.00) will be One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) only. “However, the fees remain unchanged in Diaspora,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng