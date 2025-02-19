Kaya Walker, the former president of NYU’s College Republican club, expressed regret over resigning following comments she made about Barron Trump, which she believes were taken out of context

New York, USA – Kaya Walker, the former president of NYU’s College Republican club, expressed regret over her resignation following comments she made about Barron Trump, which she believes were taken out of context.

Walker, a senior, told The Post that she has been dedicated to supporting the conservative movement and found it challenging to be a Republican at NYU.

Female College President Told to Resign After Her Words Against Trump’s Son Breaks Silence

Source: Getty Images

Despite her efforts in building up the club’s membership, Walker resigned on February 17 after a tweet by AF Post, a conservative news profile on X, quoted her comments from Vanity Fair, referring to Barron as an “oddity on campus.”

Walker’s explanation and misunderstanding

Walker explained that her comments were misinterpreted, as she herself is a commuter and did not intend to insult Barron Trump.

She clarified that her remarks were about Barron's limited interactions on campus, living at his family's Upper East Side home rather than in Greenwich Village.

Walker was advised by the College Republicans of America (CRA) to resign, which she now regrets, feeling it was an example of cancel culture.

Impact and reactions

Since the AF Post’s tweet went viral, Walker and her family have faced an onslaught of negative comments and threats.

The CRA stated that Walker’s comment did not align with the organization’s values and extended an invitation to Barron to join its NYU chapter.

Will Donahue, president of the CRA, confirmed that the organization advised Walker to step down to protect her reputation and the organization. Walker, however, expressed her regret over resigning and reiterated her empathy for Barron Trump’s college experience.

