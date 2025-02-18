Florida state senator, Geraldine Thompson, has died surrounded by her family following complications from knee replacement surgery

The deceased was first elected to the Florida Legislature on November 6, 2018 – and became the first female Democrat and person of colour to represent Florida House District 44

Legit.ng reports that the late Thompson then went on to represent District 15 in the Senate, representing West Orange County

Florida, USA - Florida state senator, Geraldine Thompson, has died following complications from knee replacement surgery.

As reported by AP News, Thompson’s family confirmed in a statement that the 76-year-old passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Florida state Senator Geraldine Thompson died following complications from knee replacement surgery. Photo credits: The Washington Post, Orlando Sentinel

Her family said she would be remembered for her achievements but also as their beloved matriarch.

The statement released by the Thompson family reads:

“Senator Geraldine Thompson was so much more than a dedicated public servant and visionary leader.

“She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose love, wisdom and compassion shaped their lives and the lives of so many in their community and across the state.”

The Orlando-area Democrat had served in the Florida Legislature since 2006. Her most recent time in the Florida senate began in 2022. She had previously served as a member of the Florida senate from 2012 to 2016. She also served in the Florida House from 2006 to 2012 and again from 2018 to 2022.

Geraldine Thompson's death: Associates mourn

Meanwhile, from Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer to state representatives like Maxwell Frost, people have shared his thoughts on the late senator.

Spectrum News 13 quoted Frost as saying:

“(Thompson) paved the way for many, including myself, to step up and serve our communities.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in part of his statement:

"She was a tireless advocate for the underprivileged, and her effectiveness will be missed in the Florida legislature."

State Representative Anna Eskamani commented:

“It’s a huge loss for many of us from a political perspective."

Eskamani noted that even when some lawmakers did not agree with the bills that Thompson was fighting for, everyone respected her and wanted to listen when she spoke.

