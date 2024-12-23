Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil - No fewer than 10 persons have lost their live after a small private plane crashed in a tourist city, Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil on Sunday, December 22.

Officials said the plane clipped buildings as it fell from the sky and injuring at least 17 others on the ground.

The aircraft was owned and piloted by businessman, Luiz Claudio Salgueiro Galeazzi Photo credit: @NewsHubGlobe

Source: Twitter

The plane crashed in Gramado at 9:15 a.m., just minutes after taking off from a nearby airport.

The state’s governor, Eduardo Leite, said the plane went down in the mountain resort town of Gramado.

As reported New York Times, Leite stated this during a news conference on Sunday.

“We wish to express our solidarity with the families of the passengers on this plane, who unfortunately did not survive a serious accident,”

He added that two women are in serious condition for burns and have being transported to the state capital for treatment.

According to official statement, the plane struck the chimney of a building and the second floor of a house before crashing into a furniture store.

The aircraft was owned and piloted by Brazilian businessman, Luiz Claudio Salgueiro Galeazzi.

The passengers on board the plane are believed to have been relatives of Mr. Galeazzi.

Source: Legit.ng