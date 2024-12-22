Ghana vs Nigeria CHAN qualifier ended goalless at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening

Both teams battled hard from start to finish, but somehow, they could not find the back of the net in the cagey affair

The high point of the encounter came later in the second half when Abubakar Adamu's effort rattled the woodwork

The Super Eagles Team B have claimed a crucial point in the first leg of their African Nations Championship qualifiers against Ghana.

Coach Daniel Ogunmodede's side, led by picked ageless warhorse Rabiu Ali, battled hard to avoid defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium in Accra on Sunday evening.

The Black Stars started the encounter on a high note, pressing their visitors for most of the first 20 minutes.

Ghana vs Nigeria ended in a draw in Accra. Photo: GFA Communications.

It was more of a cagey affair in the latter part of the first half, with both teams doing the battle around the midfield area.

After a goalless first half, the Nigerian side increased their pace in the second 45 minutes and were unlucky to have taken the lead after Abubakar Adamu's effort rattled the woodwork.

Moments later, Sikiru Alimi had a begging chance to find the back of the net, but his effort went wide.

Ghana threw everything up front in the final minutes and should have won; however, goalkeeper Henry Ozoemena was up to the task of thwarting the move.

It ended; Ghana 0-0 Nigeria. The story of the game in this second half thus far.

The second leg will be held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Saturday, December 28.

The winner, on aggregate, will pick a ticket to the 8th African Nations Championship, which will take place in Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda from February 1 to 28 February, 2025.

Why Musa was snubbed for CHAN Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa missed out on the list.

The African Nations Championship is exclusively for players who are citizens of African countries and play in their countries' domestic leagues.

It was gathered that Chapter 16, article 38 of the competition's framework put his eligibility in check, stating that only players with permanent contracts are eligible.

