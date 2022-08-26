Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has been released from the Uyo Correctional Centre after a month in the facility

The lawyer's arrest had sparked outrage across the country, especially in the human rights community

Speaking after his release, the respected legal practitioner said he considers it an honour to be locked up for speaking the truth

Uyo - Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has been released from Uyo prison after spending 30 days for alleged contempt of court.

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom state, Ekaette Obot, on Wednesday, July 27, sentenced Effiong to prison after the lawyer objected to the presence of two armed police operatives in the courtroom.

The lawyer stepped out of the prison at around 8 a.m. to a waiting crowd of supporters around the prison premises.

Premium Times quoted him as saying:

“I consider it an honour for me to be incarcerated for the truth. This voice, till no end, is now louder.”

On Twitter, he wrote:

“I am back, stronger and more determined to confront the forces of oppression and to continue to speak nothing but the hard truth to the faces of the oppressors of our people. I feel sorry for those who thought they can break my spirit by incarcerating me.”

Omoyele Sowore reacts to Inibehe Effiong's release

Reacting to Effiong's release, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress and media entrepreneur, Omoyele Sowore, noted that despite his experiences, the legal practitioner remains defiant.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Inibehe Effiong has been released from unjust imprisonment in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. The popular human rights attorney is as defiant as ever. He left prison with 17 inmates languishing in prison. He remains defiant as ever!”

How Effiong was sent to prison

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Effiong was on Wednesday, July 27, sentenced to the Uyo Correctional Centre.

The verdict was read by Justice Obot during a hearing in which Effiong was defending a client in a libel suit filed by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Effiong was slammed with the ruling after he objected to Justice Obot's decision in sending out of the courtroom a journalist who came to cover the hearing.

