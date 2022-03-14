Barack Obama, a former president of the US, on Sunday, March 13, disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19

In what might come as a shock to some Americans on Sunday, March 13, the former US president, Barack Obama, said he tested positive for COVID-19.

Obama who announced this via his verified Twitter page said he has had a scratchy throat for some days.

The former US ex-president said he has had a scratchy throat for days

Source: Twitter

However, the former American leader noted that he is doing fine and both himself and his wife, Michelle are grateful that they have been vaccinated, VOA News added.

He used his latest COVID-19 status to urge persons who are yet to be vaccinated to do so quickly.

Obama wrote:

"I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.

"It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down."

See the tweet below:

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19, serious fear grips Britain

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace in a statement on Sunday, February 20, announced that Queen Elizabeth had contracted the deadly COVID-19.

In its statement on Sunday, the palace disclosed that the 95-year-old monarch who is celebrating her 70th year on the British throne has “mild cold-like symptoms” but will continue “light duties” at Windsor.

The palace said in the statement:

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild, coldlike symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.” Reliable sources have it that for about a year, the aged monarch's health has been under close scrutiny and observation."

Recall that Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, had tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House announced on Twitter on Thursday, February 10.

