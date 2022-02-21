England's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, was on Sunday, February 20, confirmed to have contracted COVID-19

The queen's latest health status was announced by Buckingham Palace in a statement on Sunday

However, the palace noted that the 95-year-old queen who has mild cold-like symptoms will resume her royal duties soon

In its statement on Sunday, the palace disclosed that the 95-year-old monarch who is celebrating her 70th year on the British throne has “mild cold-like symptoms” but will continue “light duties” at Windsor in the coming week.

The queen is said to have mild cold-like symptoms (Photo: The Royal Family)

The palace said in the statement seen by New York Times:

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild, coldlike symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

The statement seen by CNN added:

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

Reliable sources have it that for about a year, the aged monarch's health has been under close scrutiny and observation.

Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time

Meanwhile, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, had tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House announced on Twitter on Thursday, February 10.

Due to this development, the heir to the British throne will not be able to attend an event in Winchester to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth.

The message read:

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Prince Charles was said to have attended a reception for the British Asian Trust on Wednesday, February 9, where he was seen chatting with guests including some British finance ministers.

This was the second time the prince would be contracting the pandemic that had claimed the lives of many persons in the United Kingdom (UK).

