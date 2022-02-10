Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House announced on Twitter on Thursday, February 10.

Due to this development, the heir to the British throne will not be able to attend an event in Winchester to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, Reuters reports.

The message read:

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,”

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Prince Charles was said to have attended a reception for the British Asian Trust on Wednesday, February 9, where he was seen chatting with guests including some British finance ministers.

This is the second time the prince will be contracting the pandemic that has claimed the lives of many persons in the United Kingdom (UK).

