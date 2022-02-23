Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, the aged queen of Britain, has cancelled her virtual engagements

Buckingham Palace in a statement on Tuesday, February 22, said the queen is still having mild, cold-like symptoms

But the palace said Elizabeth's health will not stop her from making a scheduled call with the prime minister, Boris Johnson, on Wednesday, February 23

Information from Buckingham Palace indicates that Queen Elizabeth of Britain who recently contracted COVID-19 is still down with symptoms of the deadly virus.

The palace in a statement on Tuesday, February 22, disclosed that the 95-year-old queen whose health is under close monitoring has been forced to cancel her scheduled virtual engagement for the day.

The palace said the queen is still down with COVID-19 symptoms (Photo: @RoyalFamily)

Source: Getty Images

The statement said:

“As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties.”

However, Daily Mial has it that the queen will have a telephone call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, February 23, as scheduled in her diary

