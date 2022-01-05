Ariana was sleeping in her home located in Huston, Texas when gunmen opened fire on her home

The little one was among four adults and two kids inside the apartment when the incident took place

The four-year-old was reported to be in stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery to save her life

George Floyd's four-year-old niece was sadly shot while sleeping in her bed at her home.

This was after a gunman opened fire on her home in Huston, US, a heinous act that took place on Saturday, January 1.

George Floyd’s niece Arianna being carried by a police officer during one of her uncle's protests. Photo: @MycahABC13.

Source: Twitter

This was after a gunman opened fire on her home in Huston, US, a heinous act that took place on Saturday, January 1.

According to New York Post, the little one, named Arianna, was shot in her torso, with the bullet puncturing her lung and liver, plus also breaking three of her ribs.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She was among four adults and two kids inside the apartment when shots were fired at 3 am.

Arianna in stable condition

Luckily, after emergency surgery, the little one was confirmed to be in stable condition, and will hopefully have a full recovery.

In a statement, the police said they could not identify if there was either one or multiple shooters and they have no suspect as it stands.

They are also unaware of any motive to attack the family as they were sleeping.

Arianna is said to have been very active in the George Floyd protests that demanded justice for her uncle.

Many are hoping that she can also get justice and those behind the act can be brought to book.

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for George Floyd's murder

Meanwhile, there was closure in the killing of Floyd by former Minneapolis Police officer, Derek Chauvin.

This followed that the officer was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaghter.

Minnesota District Court Judge Peter Cahill read the judgment.

It was expected that the judge would hand down a sentence between 20 and 25 years, with a maximum of 40 and an average sentence for similar crimes around 12.5. Floyd's brothers asked the court for the maximum punishment of 40 years, and prosecutors asked for 30.

Source: Legit.ng