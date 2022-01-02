Betty While lived in West Los Angeles at her five-bedroom mansion, but it was not the place she wished to live

The late actress fancied the home she built with her late husband located in Carmel, California

The legendary star was a fan of both real and stuffed animals and even had a room for them in both her houses

Betty spent her final years in a home she did not fancy living in but was forced by circumstances, New York Post reports.

The legendary thespian, who died on Friday, December 31, lived in a West Los Angeles mansion with five bedrooms.

However, if it was up to her, Betty would have remained at her marital home in Carmel, California, built with her late husband, Allen Ludden.

Betty White with her husband Allen Ludden in 1972. Photo: Disney General Entertainment Con.

Source: UGC

The two bought the land in 1978 and build their dream home and according to a source, Betty needed at-home care, which was more accessible in LA.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The source added that the Carmel home is the place she wanted to live and die as she felt more comfortable.

Ludden, her third husband who also ended up being her final one, died in 1981 after battling stomach cancer.

Betty's love for animals

Her Carmel two-bedroom house overlooked the ocean and was bought for N69m at the time.

Betty had a lifelong love for real and stuffed animals and even disclosed in her 2011 book, If You Ask Me, that she had dedicated rooms in both houses for the stuffed animals.

She even noted to speak to the animals every time she walks in and out of the rooms.

Betty dies days to her 100th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the beloved thespian passed away just three weeks before her 100th birthday, a milestone she was looking forward to marking with her family, friends and fans.

According to TMZ, Betty passed away at her home peacefully in her sleep just before 9.30 am in Los Angeles, US.

Her death was confirmed by her friend and agent, Jeff Witjas, and police were called to her home in Brentwood to investigate her death.

The actress had a wonderful career spanning eight decades, which is the longest-running for any woman on TV.

Source: Legit.ng