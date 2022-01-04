A nurse said she was saved from certain death after a sex enhancement drug was administered to her by doctors who placed her in a coma

Monica Almeida said the drug opened her airways, allowing her to breathe again forcing the doctors to reduce her oxygen intake by 50 per cent

She recounted how she was made to sign a document stating that he was happy to be used for an experiment

A 37-year-old Nurse, Monica Almeida from Gainsborough, the United Kingdom has narrated how a sex enhancement drug saved her from dying from complications caused by COVID-19.

The Mirror UK reported that Monica spent 45 days in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus. She was given an erectile dysfunction drug one week after she was placed in a coma by doctors.

Monica Almeida Credit: Mirror UK

Source: UGC

Recovered due to an unusual drug

According to the mother of two, the drug helped open up her airways which allowed her to breathe.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The nurse is now recuperating at home after she was discharged from the hospital on Christmas Eve.

She said:

"Within 48 hours it opened up my airwaves and my lungs started to respond. If you think how the drug works, it expands your blood vessels. I have asthma and my air sacks needed a little help. After the drug was administered, they reduced the amount of oxygen by 50 per cent. I had a little joke with the consultant after I came round, because I knew him.

"He told me it was the drug, I laughed and thought he was joking, but he said 'no, really, you've had a large dose of sex enhancement drug. It was my little Christmas miracle."

Monica, who is double jabbed, tested positive for COVID-19 in early November 2021

Another country places Nigeria on red list

Meanwhile. Legit.ng has reported that Nigeria has been included in the United Kingdom (UK)'s red list of countries following the discovery of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases linked to it.

The British government made the announcement in a statement shared on the UK government's website on Saturday, December 4, in a bid to tackle the spread of the virus.

According to Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, all international arrivals to the UK will now be required to take pre-departure COVID-19 tests from 4:00am on Monday, December 6.

Source: Legit.ng