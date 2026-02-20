A World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend has died at the age of 75 on Wednesday, February 18

A World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend has sadly passed away at the age of 75 following a prolonged illness.

Kerwin Silifies served as a director for the organisation for more than four decades, helping to deliver live events to audiences from 1985 until his retirement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

WWE legend Kerwin Silifies passes away after battling health issues.

Source: Getty Images

Silifies was regarded as a key figure in the expansion of WWE's reach both across the United States of America and globally.

The former director was responsible for a number of iconic productions including Wrestlemania III, IV, V and VI.

The retired director was praised for crafting characters for wrestlers, with one of his notable achievements being the development of Curt Hennig’s “Mr. Perfect” persona in the late 1980s.

Aside from his work with WWE, Silfies directed a Civil War documentary narrated by Stacy Keach titled 'The Last Full Measure', which focused on the Battle of Gettysburg, according to Sun.

Although he largely stayed out of the spotlight, he did make an appearance in WWE’s WrestleMania IX documentary.

Silfies remained with WWE until 2020 when his position was furloughed during the Covid pandemic, with the veteran not returning afterwards. He did not return and was later replaced as WWE Raw director by Marty Miller.

His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, though multiple reports confirmed he had been privately battling health issues, per Times of India.

Triple H and Shwan Michael pay their last respect to former WWE director, Kerwin Silifies.

Source: Getty Images

Triple H, Shawn Michaels, pay tributes

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque has paid a touching tribute to former director, Kerwin Silifies.

In a viral tweet, the Chief Content Officer, popularly known as Triple H said Silifies passion for the work is unmatched. He wrote:

"Today, the @WWE family lost one of our beloved members. Kerwin Silfies was a huge part of the company’s programming since the mid-1980s.

"Over his 35+ year tenure with WWE production, he directed countless episodes of Raw and Smackdown, PLEs, and of course WrestleMania.

"With a dry wit and an unmatched passion for his work and his coworkers, Kerwin affected hundreds of employees and millions of fans. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time."

@ShawnMichaels added:

"The @WWE family lost a very special part of our team.

"Kerwin Silfies was our Director during my entire career. If you were there, you know how important that role was. He helped shape the sound, the feel, and the rhythm of what fans watched every week.

"Raw, SmackDown, WrestleMania… he was in the chair, leading the way.

"Kerwin loved the work. He loved the crew. And he took pride in getting it right. I’m grateful I got to work alongside him.

"My thoughts are with his family and everyone who called him a friend."

