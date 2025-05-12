Wrestling legend Terry Brunk, popularly known as Sabu, has died at 60, weeks after his retirement match

The Cause of death of the WWE legend is not yet disclosed, but he had a history of medical emergencies

Sabu was known for his high-risk style, and he helped define ECW’s hardcore legacy

Wrestling legend Sabu, born Terry Brunk, has passed away at the age of 60, as confirmed by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on Sunday.

Known for his fearless performances and innovation in hardcore wrestling, Sabu’s death comes only weeks after his retirement match against Joey Janela in Las Vegas.

The cause of his death has not yet been officially disclosed, but recent years have seen the icon battling significant health issues, per The Sun.

A hardcore icon and Wrestling innovator

Sabu was more than just a performer, he was a pioneer of hardcore wrestling.

Trained by his uncle, the legendary Sheikh, Sabu made his name in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) from 1993 to 2000.

He became widely known for his brutal matches, especially a 1997 barbed wire bout with Terry Funk, where he famously taped a torn bicep mid-match to continue fighting.

With signature moves like the Triple Jump Moonsault and Arabian Facebuster, Sabu helped popularise high-risk, weapon-heavy matches.

The Wrestling icon later brought his extreme style to WWE during the company’s ECW revival and also wrestled for TNA.

Sabu’s health struggles in his final years

Though Sabu’s in-ring bravery made him a fan favourite, it took a heavy toll on his body.

In a 2023 interview, Sabu disclosed he was battling severe pain, stating, Hindustan Times reports.

“My knee, my back, and my shoulders—they all need surgery.”

He continued to work out and appear in public but admitted it was a struggle.

During the 2023 Squared Circle Expo, Sabu suffered a serious medical emergency and was rushed to a hospital. While he later reassured fans he was doing better, he never disclosed the exact issue.

In his final year, Sabu hinted that ongoing health problems were catching up with him.

Wrestling world pays tribute to Sabu

The wrestling community has poured out heartfelt tributes to the legendary wrestler following his sudden passing at the age of 60.

AEW posted a solemn image honouring Sabu with the caption:

“From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling.”

Fellow wrestler Francine shared, “My heart is broken. Rest in peace to my friend Sabu. I love you always.”

Sabu’s final match took place on April 18, 2025, where he defeated Joey Janela during WrestleMania weekend, a fitting send-off for a man who gave everything to the sport.

His last known public appearance was at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion, just days before his death.

