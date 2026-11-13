Victor Boniface: Super Eagles Star Gifts Cancer Patient ₦1m During TikTok Livestream
- Victor Boniface came across a woman named Joyce Nduka on TikTok who was seeking help to fund her jaw cancer treatment
- Joyce told the Bayer Leverkusen striker she needed about ₦4 million for her treatment, prompting an instant response from Boniface
- The act of generosity drew widespread praise from Nigerians online, as the video quickly spread across social media
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Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has drawn widespread praise after transferring ₦1 million to a woman battling jaw cancer during a live session on TikTok.
The woman, identified as Joyce Nduka, appeared on Boniface's livestream and told the Nigerian footballer she needed roughly ₦4 million to cover her treatment costs.
After hearing her out, Boniface asked for her account details and completed the transfer immediately, leaving her visibly overcome with gratitude.
The clip spread rapidly across social media, with many Nigerians commending the forward for his generosity.
Boniface's struggles at Leverkusen
Away from the warmth of the moment, Boniface is facing a difficult period in his professional career.
Injuries have hampered his progress at Leverkusen, and a loan spell at Werder Bremen last season failed to revive his fortunes. Since returning to Leverkusen.
He has managed just 12 minutes of Bundesliga football this season, according to Transfermarkt, leaving him as the club's third-choice striker.
According to Sky Germany, Boniface is eager to leave Leverkusen in the January transfer window. The club, which has him under contract until June 2028, is willing to let him go and would consider either a permanent sale or another loan arrangement.
His career has been on a decline since he helped Bayer Leverkusen win the German Bundesliga title unbeaten three years ago under Xabi Alonso.
His performance during that season earned him transfer links to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, but the transfer collapsed after the club preferred Jhon Duran.
He had another proposed move to Italian Serie A giants AC Milan collapse after the club detected a problem with his knee during medicals.
Boniface sparks concern online
Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Boniface sparked concerns on social media after making a questionable move with his Instagram account.
The Nigerian international archived all his posts on the multimedia-sharing platform and shared a prayer-like post on his story.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.