CAF praised Nigeria after the Super Eagles returned to winning ways in their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign with a victory over Tanzania

Tolu Arokodare scored a brace in the second half to help Nigeria overturn a brief equaliser from Tanzania and claim three crucial points

The result lifted the Super Eagles to second place in Group L, cutting Guinea-Bissau's lead to just one point ahead of a return fixture

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has praised Nigeria's Super Eagles following a commanding 3-1 victory over Tanzania in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match, a result that significantly improves the team's standing in Group L.

Nigeria had entered the doubleheader against Tanzania under considerable pressure. After opening their campaign with a 2-1 win over Madagascar in September, the Super Eagles suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau, leaving them with ground to make up.

Tolu Arokodare steps up in the absence of Victor Osimhen. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Source: Twitter

Against Tanzania, Alhassan Yusuf gave Nigeria an early lead, only for Alphonce Msangsa to level matters and restore parity for the hosts.

The Super Eagles regained control after the break when Tolu Arokodare netted in the 52nd minute.

The striker was not done there, completing his brace eight minutes later to seal all three points for Nigeria, as noted by CAF.

CAF sends message to Nigeria

CAF shared the commendation on its official X page after Nigeria climbed to second place in the group standings on the back of the win.

The timing of the result proved especially fortuitous. While the Super Eagles were winning in Zanzibar, Madagascar held Guinea-Bissau to a 1-1 draw.

It narrowed the gap between the two sides at the top of the group to just one point and the outcome means Nigeria now have a real say in their own qualification destiny.

Tanzania, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the Group L standings after the loss.

As noted by NFF, attention now shifts to the reverse fixture on Tuesday, November 17, when the Super Eagles travel to Zanzibar to face Tanzania again.

Nigeria will be looking to build on this result and further consolidate their position in the group before the campaign enters its final stages.

Chelle sends message to Arokodare

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle hailed Tolu Arokodare as one of the best strikers in the world when he is inside the box.

The AFC Ajax loanee came off the bench to deliver two goals, which lifted Nigeria above the Taifa Stars and got AFCON qualification on track.

Source: Legit.ng