The European Union outlined the key benefits available to foreigners who hold an EU Blue Card

The card allows highly skilled workers from outside the EU to live and work in the member state that issued it

EU Blue Card holders can apply for family reunification permits and work towards long-term EU resident status

The European Union has detailed the range of benefits that come with holding an EU Blue Card, a permit designed specifically for highly skilled workers from outside the bloc who wish to live and work within its borders.

To qualify, applicants must meet a set of conditions determined by the member state issuing the card. Once granted, however, the card opens up a number of significant entitlements that go beyond basic residency.

EU outlines 5 rights available to foreigners who hold Blue Cards. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Pier Marco Tacca/Artur Debat

Source: Getty Images

EU Blue Card benefits

Below are the five key benefits the EU has outlined for Blue Card holders.

1. Right to enter and remain in the issuing country

Blue Card holders are permitted to enter, re-enter, and stay legally in the EU member state that issued their card for the duration of its validity.

2. Access to highly skilled employment

The card authorises holders to take up highly skilled employment specifically in the country that granted it, giving them a clear legal basis to work in their professional field.

3. Equal treatment with national citizens

One of the most significant benefits is the right to equal treatment with citizens of the host country. This covers working conditions, access to education, vocational training, social security, and certain public services.

EU Blue Card: highly skilled workers

4. Family reunification

Blue Card holders can apply for a family reunification permit, allowing eligible family members to join them in the host country. Family members who are approved may receive residence permits tied to the validity of the EU Blue Card itself.

5. Path to EU long-term resident status

Under certain conditions, Blue Card holders can combine periods of legal residence across different EU member states when applying for EU long-term resident status, potentially opening the door to more permanent settlement within the bloc.

UK reveals cost of first adult passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published the fees for adults applying for a British passport for the first time.

Applicants in the UK are required to pay £102 for an online application, while those who choose to submit a paper form must pay £115.50. The fees apply to first-time adult passport applications.

Source: Legit.ng