Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona face each other in a top-of-the-table Champions League matchday 3 encounter

Luis Enrique will be without left-back Nuno Mendes for the match after the defender picked up an injury against RC Strasbourg

A viral Instagram video shows a cat named Nimbus Pronos making a bold prediction ahead of the highly anticipated clash

Paris Saint-Germain will host Barcelona in what is being billed as the standout fixture of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League's third matchday.

The meeting between the two clubs sitting first and second on the combined 36-team table after each won their opening two games.

Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele meet in the UEFA Champions League again. Photo by Tim Clayton.

Source: Getty Images

The fixture carries additional weight as it is the third consecutive season the clubs have met in Europe's premier club competition.

PSG defeated Barcelona during the group stage last season and knocked them out at the semi-final stage in 2024, giving the French side a psychological edge heading into Wednesday's game.

Nimbus Pronos predicts PSG vs Barca

Beyond the tactical build-up, an unusual prediction has drawn attention online. In a video posted to Instagram, Nimbus Pronos, a cat that has built a following for forecasting football results, made its call for the match.

The cat backed PSG to come out on top, predicting that the Parisians would secure a third consecutive advantage over their Spanish rivals.

The prediction adds a quirky sideshow to a fixture that needs little additional hype, given the history between the two clubs and the stakes on the table in the early stages of the league phase.

PSG to be without Mendes

As noted by Livescore, PSG manager Luis Enrique faces a notable selection problem ahead of kick-off, with left-back Nuno Mendes sustaining an injury during the club's domestic match against RC Strasbourg.

His absence removes what would have been a compelling individual duel with Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, a battle that had drawn significant anticipation from fans.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the UEFA Champions League winner after the round of games on matchday two.

Last season’s finalists Arsenal remain the favourite to win the trophy, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain the others in the top four.

Source: Legit.ng