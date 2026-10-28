UK-based hair vendor Jennifer, known as Jennyshairandwigs, went public accusing Destiny Etiko of collecting N2m for a collaboration she later deleted

Jennifer also accused actress Etinosa of collecting N700,000 for five promotional videos that were similarly removed shortly after being posted

The vendor, who says she received no customers from either deal, is demanding a refund or a repost of her deleted promotional content

A UK-based hair vendor has taken to Instagram to publicly call out Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko and actress Etinosa over what she describes as a broken influencer agreement that cost her nearly N2.7 million.

Jennifer, who runs her business under the handle jennyshairandwigs, said she paid Destiny Etiko N2 million in December 2025 for a promotional collaboration.

UK hair vendor shares what Destiny Etiko and Etinosa allegedly did to her business as she begs fans to tag them for her. Photo credit@jennyshairandwig/@destinyetiko/@etinosa

Source: Instagram

Before sending the money, she said she specifically asked the actress whether she deletes sponsored content after posting, and received a voice note assuring her that she does not.

Destiny Eyko: Deleted videos and broken agreements

According to Jennifer, Destiny Etiko did initially post the agreed collaboration video. However, weeks later, the content disappeared from the actress's page.

When Jennifer reached out, Destiny reportedly said the deletion was a mistake, but then refused to repost the video despite acknowledging their original agreement. Jennifer said she sent Destiny her own voice note as a reminder of what was promised, but received no meaningful response.

Fans tag Destiny Etiko after a UK hair vendor made an allegation against her with a receipt. Photo credit@destinyetiko

Source: Instagram

"I paid Destiny N2 million for adverts. There were no customers. Nobody reached out to me," Jennifer said, adding that she had stayed quiet because the video was still live on the actress's page and hoped the reach would come gradually. Once it was deleted, she said, the entire investment was lost.

On the same day she paid Destiny, Jennifer also transferred N700,000 to Etinosa, who allegedly promised to create five promotional videos and actively grow her page. Jennifer claims Etinosa deleted her video within the same week it was posted and similarly failed to deliver on the rest of the agreement.

She said she plans to address Etinosa's situation separately after resolving the matter with Destiny Etiko.

Jennifer is asking for either a refund of the full N2 million from Destiny Etiko, or a repost of the deleted promotional video. She urged her followers to tag and share the video widely so the actress sees it.

Here is the Instagram video of the hair vendor calling the actresses out:

What fans are saying about the video

The video sparked a wave of reactions online:

@mabel9091 wrote:

"She has been complaining since and tagging them and they are refusing to respond"

@blessingsmart830 commented:

"Chat the two of them and know what happened before concluding, remember that you can't judge matter from one person."

@ijayofiecer advised:

"Relax. Just keep all the transaction details, emails, voice notes and business agreement. Any time they are in the UK you can get them arrested."

BBNaija's Phyna drags Etinosa over video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija winner Phyna publicly confronted actress Etinosa Idemudia during a live stream over a video she claimed dragged her name into a dispute without justification.

The reality TV star alleged that Etinosa used her name in a film that has reportedly garnered over two million views, adding that the actress also insulted her in the comments section. Phyna expressed her displeasure at being mentioned in the controversy and questioned why she had been brought into the matter.

Explaining her reaction, Phyna maintained that Izzy Ogbeide is someone she considers family and that she would not remain silent while someone close to her was involved in a dispute that also dragged her into the conversation. Her public confrontation with Etinosa has since drawn attention online, with fans reacting to the exchange and discussing the allegations.

Source: Legit.ng