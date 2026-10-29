Real Madrid and Barcelona React After Train Accident Kills 68 People in Spain

A high-speed train collided with a stationary train in the province of Toledo, killing at least 68 people and injuring 80 others

Real Madrid and Barcelona both issued official statements as Spanish football mourned alongside the rest of the country

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited the crash site and pledged a full investigation into what caused the collision

A deadly train collision in the Spanish province of Toledo has left at least 68 people dead and 80 others injured, with 15 of the injured reported to be in a very serious condition, according to Health Minister Monica Garcia.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, October 28, when a high-speed Renfe service struck a stationary train.

At least 68 people have been killed and dozens more injured in Spain after a high-speed train collided with another train. Photo by Javier Soriano

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC News, several carriages were heavily damaged, with at least three plunging down an embankment.

Emergency teams, including ambulances, helicopters and funeral service vehicles, gathered near the wreckage as rescue workers sifted through twisted metal and debris in search of additional victims.

Transport Minister Oscar Puente said the crash followed a communications failure in the railway's computer system.

A red signal had automatically halted traffic because a train was stopped on the line ahead, but an erroneous decision was then made to allow the Renfe service to continue moving.

Pedro Sanchez promises full inquiry

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez travelled to the crash site in Castilla-La Mancha and described the incident as a terrible tragedy affecting the entire country.

He vowed that any failures identified through the investigation would be addressed, and said the government would strengthen safety measures if necessary to restore public trust in Spain's high-speed rail network.

Sanchez noted that Spain had suffered two fatal rail accidents this year but said the causes of each appeared to be unrelated.

The opposition People's Party cancelled its campaign events for the day as the country prepared for elections next month.

Real Madrid and Barcelona offer condolences

Spain's two most prominent football clubs both issued formal messages of sympathy in the hours after the disaster.

Real Madrid published a statement on their official website:

"Real Madrid CF wishes to express its deepest dismay at the tragic train accident that occurred in the province of Toledo."

The club extended condolences to the families of those who died, expressed solidarity with the injured, and praised emergency responders working at the scene.

Barcelona shared a message through their official X account, saying:

"FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences to the victims of the serious railway accident between Los Yébenes and Urda (Toledo)."

The Catalan club also wished those injured a swift recovery and offered solidarity to the victims' families and friends.

The responses from both clubs reflected the depth of grief that swept across the country following one of the deadliest railway disasters Spain has seen in decades.

Copa del Rey matches postponed

The tragedy also disrupted the Spanish football calendar.

The country's football federation postponed all 24 Copa del Rey matches scheduled for Wednesday, a decision that reflected the national mood as rescue operations continued at the crash site.

Authorities were still working to confirm whether any additional victims remained trapped inside the damaged carriages as the full scale of the disaster came into view.

Spain observed a period of collective mourning, with tributes from Real Madrid, Barcelona and other sporting institutions underscoring the profound loss felt across the nation.

Names of Ondo plane crash victims released

In another development, Legit.ng reported about the 25 people who died when a Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed in Ondo State, including the crew members and passengers named by the service.

The ATR 42 was on a routine flight from Benin to Lagos when it went down in Igbokoda. The Air Force has ordered a full investigation, while families mourn the loss of everyone on board.

Source: Legit.ng