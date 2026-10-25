Galatasaray host fierce rivals Fenerbahce in the first Istanbul derby of the Turkish Super Lig season on Monday

Victor Osimhen has never lost against Fenerbahce across five meetings, with three wins and two draws to his name

Fenerbahce have managed just three victories against Galatasaray in their last 10 encounters, per Sofascore data

Victor Osimhen's remarkable record against Fenerbahce is providing Galatasaray with a significant psychological boost ahead of the first Istanbul derby of the Turkish Super Lig season, scheduled for Monday, 26 October 2026.

Galatasaray will welcome their bitter city rivals to Rams Park on matchday nine, with both clubs locked in a tight title race at the top of the standings.

Victor Osimhen is undefeated against Fenerbahce. Photo by Pim Waslander.

Source: Getty Images

The defending champions currently occupy second place with 19 points, trailing newly promoted Amedspor by a single point. Fenerbahce sit just behind in third position with 16 points, making the derby a critical fixture for both sides.

Osimhen’s record against Fenerbahce

Ahead of the showdown, Galatasaray's official match review drew attention to Osimhen's personal record against Sunday's opponents; a record that offers the home side considerable confidence.

The Nigerian striker has never tasted defeat in five appearances against Fenerbahce, a run that spans four league matches and one Cup final. He secured three victories and was part of two drawn encounters during that stretch.

The 27-year-old was not merely a bystander in those contests either. Osimhen contributed directly to the scoreline on several occasions, netting three goals and registering one assist across those five derbies.

The wider head-to-head picture also favours Galatasaray heading into the match. According to Sofascore, Fenerbahce have only managed three wins against their rivals in the last 10 meetings between the two clubs, a run that reflects Galatasaray's recent dominance in this historic rivalry.

Okan Buruk looks forward to Istanbul derby

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Galatasaray beat LOSC Lille to win their first Champions League game this season.

The manager praised his team for getting their first win, particularly at an away ground, but they must immediately shift their focus to the derby.

Source: Legit.ng