CAF has written to all 54 member associations requesting their preferred AFCON tournament cycle

A deadline of Wednesday, October 28, 2026, has been set for associations to submit their responses

The four-year cycle proposal has drawn significant backlash from across the African football community

The Confederation of African Football has formally written to its 54 member associations, asking each one to declare its preferred cycle for the Africa Cup of Nations, with responses due by Wednesday, 28 October 2026.

The move comes after months of back-and-forth over the future format of the continent's flagship football tournament.

The Africa Cup of Nations could continue to be held every two years, with discussions under way to reverse its proposed switch to a four-year cycle. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced ahead of the 2025 edition in Morocco that AFCON would shift from a two-year to a four-year cycle, with the change set to take effect from 2028.

However, the matter was far from settled. At the CAF Strategy Conference held in Cape Verde, BBC Sport reported that Motsepe signalled that the executive committee would revisit the proposal, acknowledging the debate surrounding the decision.

CAF sets deadline for vote on AFCON cycle

Reports now emerging from African media outlets indicate that CAF has since taken the unprecedented step of going directly to member associations to gauge opinion on the matter.

The two-year cycle has been a defining feature of AFCON since the tournament's early years, and many within African football circles argue that its frequency is precisely what sets it apart from other continental competitions. Critics of the proposed shift to four years contend that extending the gap between editions would strip the tournament of the rhythm and regularity that have made it a central fixture on the global football calendar.

Supporters of the current two-year format insist that AFCON's identity is built around its accessibility and consistency, giving African nations and fans a more frequent opportunity to compete and engage with the continent's premier footballing event.

With the October 2026 deadline now in place, the vote from member associations will carry significant weight in determining the long-term direction of the tournament. Whether the majority sides with tradition or opts for a restructured schedule remains to be seen.

CAF increases funding for African countries

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF raised the funding for its member association as part of the efforts to improve investments in African football.

The annual funding fee was raised to $700,000, a massive jump from $200,000 per year it was when Patrice Motsepe was elected as president in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng