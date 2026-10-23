Onana's luxury £100k vehicle was struck by another car, setting off a chain collision on a Turkish road

The Manchester United loanee had just kept a clean sheet in Trabzonspor's UEFA Conference League win hours before the incident

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has since spoken publicly about the goalkeeper's condition

Manchester United loanee Andre Onana was involved in a road traffic accident in Turkey on Thursday evening, with Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan confirming that the goalkeeper and his family went through a frightening ordeal before he was given the all-clear.

The incident occurred after another vehicle collided with Onana's £100,000 Hongqi E-HS9, an electric SUV often referred to as the "Chinese Rolls Royce," causing him to careen into the car directly in front of him. The chain collision left both the player and his family shaken.

Andre Onana suffers car accident after Trabzonspor's win over Hearts. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Daily Star, Onana was taken to hospital for assessment following the crash but was discharged shortly afterwards, with medical staff finding no serious injuries.

The accident came on the same evening the Cameroonian shot-stopper had put in a solid performance between the posts, keeping a clean sheet as Trabzonspor defeated Hearts 2-0 in the UEFA Conference League.

Trabzonspor’s update on Onana

Dogan moved quickly to address public concern, offering reassurance about the player's wellbeing.

"Andre Onana was involved in a road traffic accident earlier this evening. There are no problems with him, and we wish him a speedy recovery," he said via Goal.

Onana joined Trabzonspor on loan from Manchester United as part of his career rebuild after a difficult spell at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old has been working to rediscover the form that made him one of Europe's most sought-after goalkeepers during his time at Ajax and Inter Milan.

Osimhen’s partner involved in car accident

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen’s partner was involved in an accident in Istanbul, but came out of the incident unhurt.

Stephanie Ladewig was reportedly on her way to the hospital as she was eight months pregnant when the incident occurred after colliding with another car.

Source: Legit.ng