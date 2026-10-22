Mr Eazi has expressed confidence that he could become a US dollar billionaire soon, saying the milestone could happen “anytime now”

The Leg Over crooner confirmed that he is a naira billionaire but stressed that accumulating more wealth is not his ultimate ambition

Mr Eazi explained that creative freedom matters deeply to him, while also discussing his business interests

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi has spoken about his financial ambitions, expressing confidence that becoming a US dollar billionaire could soon become a reality.

The singer, whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade, made the statement during a recent interview with Ras Kwame of Capital XTRA.

Mr Eazi says his plan is to become a billionaire in dollars. Photos: @mreazi/IG.

Source: Instagram

When asked whether he agreed with the suggestion that he was on his way to becoming Afrobeats' first billionaire, Mr Eazi gave an answer that depended on the currency being discussed.

His response offered a glimpse into his financial standing and what he considers important beyond accumulating wealth.

Mr Eazi speaks about becoming a dollar billionaire

During the interview, the singer was asked whether he had already attained billionaire status in Nigerian naira.

He answered affirmatively when the interviewer suggested that he was a naira billionaire.

However, when the conversation shifted to US dollars, Mr Eazi expressed optimism about reaching that milestone.

“US dollars, you know, will come soon,” he said.

He later added that the achievement could happen “anytime now”, suggesting that he was confident about his financial future.

But despite the bold statement, the singer made it clear that becoming a billionaire was not necessarily what he was working towards.

“I'm not really looking for that; that's not the target,” he explained.

Rather than focusing solely on wealth, Mr Eazi said he was grateful for the life he enjoys and the freedom to pursue his musical interests.

“Freedom is very big to me. Freedom musically, freedom to be able to put out music freely,” he said.

The singer also acknowledged his stake in a UK ticketing company, highlighting his business interests outside music.

During the same interview, he was asked whether he could be regarded as Africa's Jay-Z. Mr Eazi appeared comfortable with the comparison and joked about his marriage to Temi Otedola.

“Jay-Z is Jay-Z. I'm Mr. Eazi. Mr. Eazi has Beyoncé, I have Temi,” he said.

Watch the X video of Mr Eazi's interview:

Mr Eazi sees himself as Nigeria's Jay Z. Photo: @mreazi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi explains why Temi Otedola has nine doctors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi hired nine doctors across different countries to monitor his wife Temi Otedola's pregnancy.

The Afrobeats singer explained that their busy lifestyle and constant international travels made it hard to predict their exact location for the birth.

Having multiple doctors on standby ensured continuous medical monitoring and proper care for the couple, no matter which continent they visited.

Source: Legit.ng