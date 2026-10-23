Jurgen Klopp, Germany's national team manager, shared his pick ahead of the first El Clasico of the 2026/27 La Liga season

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to clash at Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, 2026, a day before the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Six points separate the two sides on the La Liga table, with Barcelona winning all nine of their matches this season

Germany national team manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will be backing Barcelona when the Catalan club hosts Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the La Liga season at Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

The match kicks off at 9 PM, one day before the Ballon d'Or ceremony, adding extra weight to a fixture already packed with rivalry and significance.

Jurgen Klopp names the club he supports in El Clasico. Photo by Christopher Charisius.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona enter the clash as league leaders, having won all nine of their La Liga games so far, while six points separate them from their Madrid rivals on the table.

Klopp picks side in El Clasico

Speaking to DAZN via Bulinews ahead of the match, the former Liverpool manager explained his position clearly.

“In the past, I was more of a Barcelona supporter because I was against the actions of Pepe and other Madrid defenders,” he said.

“Today, I support the better team. And looking at things at the moment, that is probably Barcelona.”

Klopp's preference for Barcelona is not purely a recent calculation. His remarks suggest that his lean towards the Blaugrana stretches back to earlier years, rooted in his frustration with the physical style associated with certain Real Madrid players during that period. His current assessment, however, is based on form rather than sentiment.

Barcelona also have the statistical advantage heading into the fixture. According to Sofascore, they have won three of the last four El Clasico meetings in La Liga, underlining their recent dominance in the fixture.

With their unbeaten start to the season and home advantage at Camp Nou, Barcelona go into Sunday's encounter as favourites in the eyes of more than just their own fans.

Vinicius to miss El Clasico

Legit.ng previously reported that Vinicius will miss El Clasico after Real Madrid failed in the appeal of his red card against Villarreal.

The Brazilian international was hit with a four-match suspension for violent conduct and dissent, with both attracting two games each.

Source: Legit.ng