Stephanie Kim Ladewig, who is eight months pregnant, was caught up in a three-vehicle crash in Istanbul on Tuesday afternoon

Turkish media reported the incident happened around 3:10 pm in Eyüpsultan as she was heading to the hospital

Osimhen also had a difficult evening on Tuesday as his side suffered a heavy loss in the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen's partner, Stephanie Kim Ladewig, was involved in a road accident in Istanbul on Tuesday, July 22, 2026, Turkish media reported.

The incident took place at around 3:10 pm in the Eyüpsultan district and involved three vehicles. She reportedly lost control of her SUV and collided with two others.

Victor Osimhen’s partner and daughter in the colours of Galatasaray. Photo by Agit Erdi Ulukaya.

Source: Getty Images

Emergency responders took her to a nearby medical facility for examination following the crash. She was discharged shortly after, and no serious injuries were reported among those involved in the accident.

According to NTV Spor, Ladewig, who is eight months pregnant, was on her way to the hospital at the time of the collision.

Galatasaray’s 4-1 loss to Barcelona

The incident added to what turned out to be a tough Tuesday for the Nigerian striker. Later that evening, Galatsasary were beaten 4-1 by Barcelona at Rams Park in a Champions League fixture, making it a day to forget both on and off the pitch.

Osimhen has been one of the most high-profile African footballers in Turkey since joining the Turkish top flight, with his personal life drawing considerable media attention in the country because of the love the fans have for him.

Osimhen celebrates his daughter’s birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen celebrated his daughter’s fourth birthday after Galatasaray’s 3-1 victory over Kasimpasa.

The Super Eagles forward was seen on the pitch with his daughter after returning to action from injury and was celebrated by the Galatasaray fans.

Source: Legit.ng