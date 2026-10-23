A Labour Party lawmaker has publicly turned on an opposition senator over statements about Nigeria's new tax laws

The dispute centres on whether the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 contains a fuel tax and a flat levy on all earnings

Agbese is demanding the senator produce the specific legal text backing her claims or issue a public retraction

Abuja, FCT - A fresh rift has opened within opposition circles after Hon. Philip Agbese, the federal lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, publicly denounced statements made by Senator Ireti Kingibe of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) regarding an alleged fuel tax and a blanket 25 per cent levy under Nigeria's new tax legislation.

Agbese, who also serves as the Labour Party leader in Benue state, addressed journalists on Thursday, October 22, describing Kingibe's claims as factually baseless and driven by a desire to exploit public anxiety ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Hon. Philip Agbese, Labour Party leader in Benue state, challenges Senator Ireti Kingibe over her claims about Nigeria's new tax laws. Photo: Philip Agbese, Sen Ireti Kingibe Crew

Source: Facebook

Senator Kingibe playing dangerous politics - Agbese

At the heart of the dispute is the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, which took effect on 1 January 2026 after being passed by the National Assembly and gazetted. Agbese maintained that the law contains no fuel tax of any kind and that the 25 per cent income tax rate Kingibe cited does not apply uniformly to all Nigerians. According to him, the rate affects only the portion of annual income exceeding ₦50 million, while the first ₦800,000 of earnings attracts a zero per cent rate.

"Senator Ireti Kingibe is playing dangerous scare-mongering politics with the livelihood of ordinary Nigerians," Agbese declared. "She knows there is no fuel tax in the tax reform laws, yet she continues to package falsehoods as fact just to frighten the people and position herself as some kind of saviour."

He went further, saying:

"For her to claim every Nigerian will lose 25 per cent of their earnings is either deliberate ignorance or outright mischief. She should be ashamed of herself."

Agbese also took issue with Kingibe's suggestion that implementation of the tax laws was being held back until after the 2027 elections, arguing this contradicted the publicly available record of when the legislation came into force.

The lawmaker said what made Kingibe's conduct particularly troubling was her position as a sitting senator, someone with direct access to the full text of the law and legislative briefings. He argued that spreading inaccurate information in those circumstances amounted to a betrayal of the public's trust.

"How does a senator who participated in the National Assembly process turn around and tell Nigerians that a fuel tax is coming when none exists?" Agbese asked. "She is taking Nigerians for a ride and I will not stay silent while she does it."

Tax law: Agbese challenges Kingibe

Agbese challenged Kingibe to cite the precise section of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 that supports either claim, insisting she defend her position using the actual legislative text rather than what he called viral rhetoric.

"She should retract, apologise, and stop using the hardship of the people as a political ladder. Anything short of that confirms that she is more interested in 2027 votes than in truth," he said.

What Nigeria’s Tax Law Says About 25% Income Tax

Meanwhile, a fact-check has found false Senator Kingibe’s claim that Nigeria’s new tax laws require every citizen to pay 25% of their earnings as tax.

According to the report, the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, which took effect on January 1, 2026, introduced progressive personal income tax rates, with the 25% rate applying only to annual chargeable income exceeding ₦50 million, while the first ₦800,000 is tax-free.

Tax expert Okey Udo said Kingibe’s claim reflected either a misunderstanding of the law or political motivation, while the legislation also provides exemptions for qualifying minimum-wage earners.

Source: Legit.ng