The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on October 26 at the London Palladium Theatre, breaking with decades of Paris tradition

Harry Kane tops the Polymarket Sports predictions ahead of Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal and an eight-time winner still in the hunt

All journalist votes were already counted by September 28, meaning the London event serves only to publicly announce a winner already decided

Football's most prestigious individual honour will be presented at a new location for the first time in the award's history, with UEFA confirming the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled for October 26 at the London Palladium Theatre. The event begins at 8 PM local time.

The occasion carries added significance as it marks the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d'Or, and organisers have used that milestone to justify the departure from Paris, where the ceremony has traditionally been held across the decades.

Harry Kane is the leading favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner. Photo by Stephane Cardinale.

Source: Getty Images

London was selected as a tribute to Stanley Matthews, the English forward who became the inaugural recipient of the award back in 1956.

With the venue and date now confirmed, attention has shifted to who will claim the prize.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

According to prediction data from Polymarket Sports, Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane is currently the frontrunner heading into the ceremony.

Barcelona's 19-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal occupies second place in the market, while Lionel Messi sits third despite competing outside Europe at this stage of his career. Kylian Mbappe and Rodri round out the top five in the predictions.

Messi's position in the top three is particularly notable. The Argentine, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, continues to draw support from voters even as he operates outside the spotlight of the major European leagues.

Mbappe, meanwhile, retains backing from French football quarters as he bids to claim the honour.

One key detail will temper any sense of suspense ahead of the London event: the voting process among football journalists around the world closed on September 28, nearly a month before the ceremony.

UEFA has noted that the October 26 gathering functions as a formal public announcement rather than a live reveal, as the winner has already been determined from the ballot results.

Bayern tease Kane’s Ballon d'Or win

Legit.ng previously reported that Bayern Munich dropped a teaser on their social media page that left fans thinking Kane has been informed he won the Ballon d'Or.

The club shared an image of the striker dressed in a suit inside a hall similar to the one at Palladium Theatre where the award ceremony will be hosted.

Source: Legit.ng