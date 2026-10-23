Nigerian passport holders have visa-on-arrival access to destinations across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Pacific

The permitted stays vary widely across the 14 countries, ranging from as few as 14 days to as many as 90 days

Obtaining a visa on arrival does not guarantee entry, as immigration officers may still demand supporting documents

Nigerian travellers looking to visit foreign countries without obtaining a visa before leaving home have more options than many may realise, with 14 destinations currently offering visa-on-arrival access to holders of a Nigerian passport.

The destinations, drawn from VisaChecker's September 2026 data and corroborated in part by Passport Index, span four regions of the world. A visa on arrival allows qualifying travellers to complete the visa process at an authorised airport, seaport or border post upon reaching their destination.

Countries that give a visa on arrival to Nigerian passport holders in 2026 Photo Credit: @nigimmigration

Source: Twitter

However, this arrangement does not amount to a guaranteed right of entry, as immigration officers retain the authority to request supporting documents and assess whether a visitor meets the country's conditions for admission.

African countries offering visa on arrival

Burundi

This East African country, recognised for its mountainous terrain and Lake Tanganyika, permits Nigerian passport holders a stay of up to 30 days under a visa-on-arrival arrangement, according to Passport Index.

Comoros

The Indian Ocean island nation allows eligible Nigerian visitors to remain for up to 45 days on arrival. Travellers are advised to verify applicable fees and entry procedures ahead of departure.

Djibouti

Situated in the Horn of Africa, Djibouti offers both visa-on-arrival and electronic visa options. Passport Index records a maximum permitted stay of 90 days under the visa-on-arrival category.

Madagascar

The island nation off southeastern Africa lists visa-on-arrival access for Nigerians, with stays of up to 90 days. An electronic visa route is also available.

Mauritius

One of the Indian Ocean's most visited destinations, Mauritius offers visa-on-arrival access for up to 14 days. Travellers planning a longer visit should identify the appropriate immigration route before making bookings.

Mozambique

Located in southeastern Africa, Mozambique grants Nigerian passport holders up to 30 days on arrival, subject to documentation requirements.

Asian and Middle Eastern countries offering visa on arrival

Cambodia

The Southeast Asian country home to Angkor Wat offers both electronic visa and visa-on-arrival options for Nigerians. The arrival option permits stays of up to 30 days.

Iran

Iran is listed as offering visa-on-arrival access to Nigerian passport holders. Given the country's particular circumstances, travellers should carefully review current entry requirements, eligible ports of entry and relevant travel advisories before making any arrangements.

Lebanon

Situated on the eastern Mediterranean coast, Lebanon permits stays of up to 30 days on arrival. Travellers should confirm eligibility and any additional requirements with Lebanese authorities before departure.

Maldives

The Maldives extends a 30-day tourist visa on arrival to visitors of all nationalities. The Maldives Immigration Service states that pre-approval is not required, though travellers must hold a machine-readable passport, confirmed return tickets, a prepaid booking at a registered tourist facility and sufficient funds. A Traveller Declaration must also be completed electronically within 96 hours before arrival.

Timor-Leste

Tourists arriving at Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport in Dili can obtain a 30-day visa on arrival for US$30. A passport valid for at least six months, a return ticket, proof of accommodation and an online arrival declaration are among the listed requirements.

Countries Nigerians can travel to and get visa on arrival Photo Credit: @nigimmigration

Source: Twitter

Pacific and island destinations offering visa on arrival

Palau

The western Pacific island nation offers a 30-day tourist visa on arrival. Visitors must complete an entry form within 72 hours before arrival and sign the Palau Pledge, a formal commitment to protect the country's environment and respect its traditions.

Samoa

Visitors to this South Pacific island country may apply for a visitor permit on arrival, valid for up to 90 days. Requirements include a passport valid for at least six months beyond the intended stay, a confirmed return ticket, sufficient funds and a residential contact address. Employment is not permitted under this category.

Tuvalu

The small Pacific island nation is listed by Passport Index as offering Nigerian passport holders a stay of up to 30 days on arrival. Travellers should contact relevant authorities to confirm current entry conditions before booking.

Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Source: Legit.ng