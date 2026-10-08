Lionel Messi ended his Argentina career after a final match against Benin, finishing with 208 caps and 126 international goals

Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains active with Portugal, holds several statistical records that Messi's retirement now places beyond challenge

From most international appearances to scoring at six World Cups, Ronaldo's achievements now stand on separate ground from his greatest rival

For more than two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other to extraordinary heights, breaking records and collecting trophies while their rivalry dominated world football.

The pair began their international careers just two years apart, with Ronaldo making his Portugal debut in 2003 and Messi starting his Argentina journey in 2005.

With Messi no longer in contention, several of Cristiano Ronaldo's long-standing international records are now safe from direct challenge. Photo by NurPhoto/Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

That rivalry has now entered a new phase after Messi officially ended his international career following Argentina's 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires.

Data from Transfermarkt shows Messi leaves the national team with 208 appearances, 126 goals and major honours including the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo remains committed to Portugal despite his recent dispute with coach Jorge Jesus.

The 41-year-old forward's decision to continue playing means several of his international records remain out of Messi's reach.

1. Most international appearances

Ronaldo's record for international appearances is now safe from Messi.

The Portugal captain has played 234 times for his country, putting him at the top of the all-time list for international appearances, GOAL reports.

Messi finished his Argentina career with 208 caps, 26 fewer than Ronaldo.

Had the Argentine continued playing for another few years, he could have reduced the gap. However, his retirement means Ronaldo's advantage can no longer be challenged by his greatest rival.

And with Ronaldo still available for Portugal, his record could become even more difficult to catch.

2. Most international goals

Ronaldo also remains comfortably ahead of Messi in the international goalscoring charts.

The Portuguese forward has scored 146 goals for Portugal, while Messi ended his Argentina career with 126.

Messi's final goal came from the penalty spot against Benin, taking him to 126 but leaving him 20 behind Ronaldo.

The Portugal star also has the better international scoring rate, averaging a goal roughly every 127 minutes compared with Messi's one every 136 minutes.

With Messi now retired, Ronaldo's record is protected from another challenge by the Argentine.

3. Goals against the most national teams

Another Ronaldo record Messi can no longer surpass is the number of different national teams he has scored against.

Messi's penalty against Benin took his total to 46 different opponents during his Argentina career.

Ronaldo has scored against 49 different national teams, giving him the record among international players.

Messi needed three more opponents to equal Ronaldo, but his retirement means that opportunity has disappeared.

4. Scoring at six different World Cups

Ronaldo made history at the 2026 World Cup by becoming the first player to score at six different editions of the tournament.

His goal against Uzbekistan in the group stage completed the remarkable sequence.

The Portugal star had already scored at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups before adding another goal in 2026.

Messi also appeared at six World Cups, but he scored at five of them. His only scoreless tournament came at South Africa 2010.

The Argentine finished with 21 goals in 34 World Cup appearances, while Ronaldo scored 11 in 27 matches.

With Messi's international career now over, Ronaldo's six World Cup scoring record will remain one of the unique achievements separating the two icons.

5. Most goals in World Cup qualifiers

Ronaldo also holds the record for the most goals scored in FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

The Portugal star has scored 41 goals in 52 qualifying appearances.

Former Guatemala striker Carlos Ruiz follows with 39 goals in 47 matches, while Messi is third with 36 goals in 72 appearances.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski is fourth with 35 goals in 46 qualifying games.

Messi's retirement means he can no longer close the five-goal gap to Ronaldo, leaving the Portugal star firmly at the top of the qualifying charts.

Ronaldo sends message to Messi

Legit.ng previously reported on Ronaldo’s message to Messi after the Argentine played his farewell game for his country.

The two football greats spent nearly two decades as rivals, but Ronaldo’s warm words showed a rare moment of respect as Messi closed his Argentina chapter.

Source: Legit.ng