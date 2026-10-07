Nico Paz and Other Argentina Players Who Could Take Messi’s Number 10 After Retirement
- Lionel Messi played his farewell game for Argentina in a 3-0 win over Benin, ending his international career
- Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni held the number 10 jersey vacant until Messi completed his final appearance
- Six players are now in contention to wear the iconic number 10 shirt from the November international break
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Lionel Messi played his final game for the Argentina national team during the 3-0 victory over Benin, ending a glorious international career.
Messi announced his international retirement on August 31, 43 days after that 2026 FIFA World Cup final loss to Spain in the United States.
At the request of the Argentina Football Association, he returned for one final game as his farewell in front of the fans at El Monumental.
As noted by ESPN, Lionel Scaloni confirmed that no player will wear the jersey against Bolivia and Burkina Faso until Messi plays his final game
The final game has passed now, and debate is ongoing on who will take the number 10 jersey, starting from the November international break
Legit.ng looks at six players who could wear the jersey next
Successors to Messi’s number 10
1. Nico Paz
As noted by FIFA, Paz looks like the most natural successor to inherit the jersey. Many see him as the next big star of the Argentina national team, and as someone who idolises Messi, he looks worthy to step into the big boots. Messi assisted Paz’s goal during his farewell against Benin.
2. Franco Mastantuono
Mastantuono is another youngster who is rising through the ranks in Argentina. He struggled at Real Madrid but has rediscovered himself on loan at Fiorentina. He wore the number 10 jersey during the match against Ecuador in September 2025 in Messi’s absence.
3. Thiago Almada
Almada has been around the national team for a while and is highly rated in Argentina. He is one of the players who could inherit Messi’s number and is a player who idolises the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.
4. Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac is another name who could inherit the jersey. Though very unlikely, he already wears number 10 at his club side and has been one of the key players since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
5. Enzo Fernandez
Fernandez broke into the Argentina first team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has been one of the key players. He is one of the names who could wear the jersey, but having recently picked up the number 8, he may not fancy the 10.
6. Lautaro Martínez
Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez is another player who could inherit the number 10, the same he wears at his club. He is one of the most senior members of the team.
Why Argentina can't retire number 10
Legit.ng previously reported why Argentina can't retire number 10 after their former captain Lionel Messi confirmed his international retirement.
AFA has considered retiring the jersey, but FIFA regulations forbid not having a number designated during an international tournament.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.