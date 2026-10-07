Lionel Messi played his farewell game for Argentina in a 3-0 win over Benin, ending his international career

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni held the number 10 jersey vacant until Messi completed his final appearance

Six players are now in contention to wear the iconic number 10 shirt from the November international break

Lionel Messi played his final game for the Argentina national team during the 3-0 victory over Benin, ending a glorious international career.

Messi announced his international retirement on August 31, 43 days after that 2026 FIFA World Cup final loss to Spain in the United States.

Nico Paz embraces Lionel Messi during Argentina's 3-0 win over Benin. Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

At the request of the Argentina Football Association, he returned for one final game as his farewell in front of the fans at El Monumental.

As noted by ESPN, Lionel Scaloni confirmed that no player will wear the jersey against Bolivia and Burkina Faso until Messi plays his final game

The final game has passed now, and debate is ongoing on who will take the number 10 jersey, starting from the November international break

Legit.ng looks at six players who could wear the jersey next

Successors to Messi’s number 10

1. Nico Paz

As noted by FIFA, Paz looks like the most natural successor to inherit the jersey. Many see him as the next big star of the Argentina national team, and as someone who idolises Messi, he looks worthy to step into the big boots. Messi assisted Paz’s goal during his farewell against Benin.

2. Franco Mastantuono

Mastantuono is another youngster who is rising through the ranks in Argentina. He struggled at Real Madrid but has rediscovered himself on loan at Fiorentina. He wore the number 10 jersey during the match against Ecuador in September 2025 in Messi’s absence.

3. Thiago Almada

Almada has been around the national team for a while and is highly rated in Argentina. He is one of the players who could inherit Messi’s number and is a player who idolises the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

4. Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac is another name who could inherit the jersey. Though very unlikely, he already wears number 10 at his club side and has been one of the key players since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

5. Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez broke into the Argentina first team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has been one of the key players. He is one of the names who could wear the jersey, but having recently picked up the number 8, he may not fancy the 10.

6. Lautaro Martínez

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez is another player who could inherit the number 10, the same he wears at his club. He is one of the most senior members of the team.

Why Argentina can't retire number 10

Legit.ng previously reported why Argentina can't retire number 10 after their former captain Lionel Messi confirmed his international retirement.

AFA has considered retiring the jersey, but FIFA regulations forbid not having a number designated during an international tournament.

Source: Legit.ng