Bayern Munich and Croatia defender Josip Stanišić named his preferred Ballon d'Or winner ahead of Croatia's clash with England

Stanišić revealed a side of Kane that statistics alone do not capture, making a case that goes beyond goals and assists

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on October 26, 2026, marking a historic first for the annual award

Bayern Munich and Croatia defender Josip Stanišić has named England captain Harry Kane as his pick to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, ahead of other contenders including Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

Stanišić made his views known ahead of Croatia's international fixture against England, giving Kane a strong personal endorsement based on what he witnesses at club level every day in training and on matchdays.

Harry Kane is the leading favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or after scoring 73 goals for club and country and winning the Bundesliga top scorer award. Photo by Gabriel Kuchta

Source: Getty Images

"I would definitely vote for Harry Kane to win the Ballon d'Or. Harry is not only about goals and assists; I see how much he works defensively for the team. He is very important for the team in that regard. I would vote for him without hesitation," Stanišić said, as captured by @iMiaSanMia on X.

The remarks carry extra weight coming from a central defender.

Stanišić is not simply watching Kane from a distance or relying on highlight reels. He sees the England striker's full contribution in training and matches at Bayern Munich, including the pressing, tracking back, and positional discipline that television cameras rarely celebrate.

According to Yahoo Sports, Kane had an outstanding 2024/25 season, scoring over 70 goals for both club and country, reinforcing his case as one of the most consistent performers in world football.

Kane's threat from a defender's view

Beyond the Ballon d'Or debate, Stanišić also offered a candid assessment of what it actually feels like to try and stop Kane in training.

"How to defend him? That's difficult. You need to be aware of his positioning all the time, because he only needs one second to score. You always have to be alert and close to him," Stanišić said.

For any defender, those words speak to something that statistics do not fully capture. Kane can go through long stretches of a match seemingly contained, only to find a sliver of space and convert in an instant.

His movement, awareness, and ability to exploit the smallest opening make him one of the most difficult forwards to deal with, even for those who train alongside him daily.

It is a reminder that Kane's value extends well beyond his goal tally. His positioning, runs off the ball, and intelligence in the final third make him a constant problem for defenders, whether in a Bundesliga fixture or a competitive international.

2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled for Monday, October 26, 2026, at the London Palladium Theatre in London, United Kingdom, UEFA confirmed,

This will be the first time the prestigious event has been held outside of Paris, marking a significant shift in the award's tradition.

Kane faces competition from a strong shortlist that includes Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

However, if Stanišić's view reflects wider sentiment among those who have faced Kane up close, the Bayern Munich striker will be a serious contender when the votes are counted in October.

Supercomputer predicts 2026 Ballon d'Or winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Yamal’s chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with a supercomputer prediction putting him ahead of Harry Kane.

At 19, Yamal could become the award’s youngest-ever winner and the first teenager to lift the trophy in its 70-year history. His season included a LaLiga title with Barcelona and World Cup glory with Spain.

Source: Legit.ng