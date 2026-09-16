Galatasaray received Nigeria's formal invitation for Victor Osimhen to join the Super Eagles for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Osimhen suffered a right groin injury during Galatasaray's win over Istanbul Başakşehir on September 4, casting doubt on his availability

Nigeria face Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in Group L, where the qualifying race carries added weight due to Tanzania's automatic berth as co-hosts

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle faces a critical decision over Victor Osimhen's availability as Nigeria prepare for their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches next month.

Galatasaray have received the official invitation for Osimhen to link up with the Nigerian national team for their Group L fixtures against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Galatasaray have received the formal invitation for Victor Osimhen to join the Super Eagles for Nigeria's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Le Marca Sports, Turkish football insider Ali Naci Küçük broke the news, confirming the invitation had been formally delivered to the Istanbul club.

Osimhen's injury casts doubt on availability

The timing of the invitation is complicated by a fitness concern.

Osimhen picked up a right groin injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 victory over Istanbul Başakşehir on September 4.

He had put his side ahead after 16 minutes before being forced off the pitch in the 33rd minute.

Galatasaray's medical team subsequently revealed that tests showed a "moderate to advanced level strain with bleeding" in the affected area.

The Turkish club confirmed treatment had begun and suggested the Super Eagles striker was unlikely to be available until after the international break, a message that initially appeared to rule him out of Nigeria's September programme altogether.

However, the situation has since shifted as Küçük reported that Galatasaray now expect Osimhen to travel with the squad for their away league fixture against Trabzonspor.

He added that the striker could feature if the club require him, though he stopped short of predicting a starting place.

That match could serve as a key fitness test before any decision is made about his international availability.

What the AFCON qualifiers mean for Nigeria

As seen on CAF's official website, Nigeria will host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on September 25, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm Nigerian time.

Four days later, the Super Eagles travel to Bissau to take on Guinea-Bissau.

Both fixtures carry considerable weight as Nigeria missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup and finished third at the 2025 AFCON, making a strong start to the qualifying campaign a priority for Chelle and his squad.

Group L also includes Tanzania, but because Tanzania are among the co-hosts of AFCON 2027, they already hold automatic qualification.

That means every point in the group is effectively a straight contest between Nigeria, Madagascar, and Guinea-Bissau, raising the stakes for the Super Eagles considerably.

Galatasaray provide Osimhen injury update

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Osimhen’s right adductor injury and Galatasaray’s latest update on the Nigerian striker as the Turkish club said he will undergo an MRI scan, leaving his availability for Nigeria’s upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers uncertain.

Osimhen’s possible absence could be a major blow for the Super Eagles as they prepare to face Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Source: Legit.ng