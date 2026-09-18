New Zealand has outlined the full list of benefits available to foreigners who qualify for its Student and Trainee Work Visa

The visa covers several categories of applicants, including medical trainees, religious trainees, apprentice jockeys, and dental trainees, each with different permitted stay durations

Applicants must meet field-specific requirements and demonstrate they can financially support themselves or provide an acceptable sponsor

New Zealand has detailed what foreign nationals stand to gain from its Student and Trainee Work Visa, laying out the permitted activities and duration of stay for each category of applicant.

The visa caters to a range of training backgrounds, and the length of time a holder can remain in the country depends on the nature of their programme.

New Zealand lists benefits for foreigners with Student and Trainee Work visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Benefits for Student and Trainee Visa holders

1. Length of stay

Medical and dental trainees, as well as students completing practical training as part of a study requirement, are each permitted to stay for up to six months. Religious trainees can also stay up to six months initially, but they are eligible to apply for additional annual visas and extend their total time in New Zealand to a maximum of four years. Apprentice jockeys enjoy the most generous allowance from the outset, with a permitted stay of up to four years.

2. Applicants will do practical work experience to complete a study or training requirement

3. Holders will have to complete a formal religious training programme or apprenticeship as a jockey

4. Do practical dental or medical training

5. Study for up to 3 months in any 12 months.

Requirements to apply: Student and Trainee Visa holders

To be eligible, applicants must satisfy the specific requirements linked to their particular field of study or training. They also need to demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to support themselves throughout their stay, or alternatively, present an acceptable sponsorship arrangement.

All other general conditions of the visa must equally be met before an application can be approved.

The visa represents a structured pathway for foreign nationals looking to gain practical experience or complete professional training in New Zealand, covering fields as varied as medicine, dentistry, religious ministry, and the horse racing industry.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng