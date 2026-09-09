France Football released the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or, leaving out Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

Both forwards were key scorers at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but Nigeria's World Cup absence hurt their chances significantly

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is set for October 26 in London, with Achraf Hakimi and Sadio Mané among the nominees

France Football has released the official 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or, and two of Nigeria's most prominent forwards, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, are nowhere to be found on the list.

The evaluation window for this year's award covers performances between August 3, 2025, and July 19, 2026, a period that includes the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which proved to be the decisive factor in the two Nigerians' omission.

Nigeria superstars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were missing from the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

Despite strong showings at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where the pair combined for seven of Nigeria's 14 goals across the tournament, their candidacy was undermined by the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the World Cup held this summer.

With the tournament carrying significant weight in this cycle's rankings, players who featured in it had a clear advantage over those who did not.

At club level, Osimhen registered 30 goal contributions across all competitions during the 2025-26 season, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Lookman, on his part, ended the campaign with 12 goals and six assists.

Those numbers, while respectable, were not enough to earn either player a spot on the shortlist without meaningful World Cup participation to complement them.

Osimhen holds a historic distinction as the first Nigerian footballer to break into the Ballon d'Or top 10, finishing eighth in 2023.

Lookman followed with a 14th-place finish in the 2024 edition, making both absences from the 2026 list particularly notable for Nigerian football fans.

Full list of 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees

Among the 30 men who did make the cut are African representatives Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain and Sadio Mané of Al-Nassr, per ESPN.

The complete list of nominees is as follows:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Pau Cubarsí (FC Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich).

Others on the list include:

Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG), Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona), Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr), Marquinhos (PSG), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), João Neves (PSG), Julian Quiñones (Al-Qadisiyah), Willian Pacho (PSG), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Rodri Hernández (FC Barcelona), Ferran Torres (PSG), Fabián Ruiz (PSG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), and Vitinha (PSG).

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled for Monday, October 26, and will take place in London.

Updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on the recently announced 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or by France Football, showcasing top football talents from around the globe.

Notably, the inclusion of Lionel Messi, fresh off his stellar performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reignites discussions about his legacy and position among the greatest players in history.

Source: Legit.ng