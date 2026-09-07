The US Department of State has outlined a step-by-step process for Americans who need a passport urgently within 14 calendar days

Two categories of urgent passport situations exist, with life-or-death family emergencies qualifying for the fastest processing route

Applicants must gather specific documents before booking an appointment, and the booking method varies depending on the day and time

The US Department of State has published guidance explaining how American citizens can obtain a passport quickly when they need to travel internationally within 14 calendar days.

The information, outlines two distinct pathways depending on the nature of the urgency.

US citizens eligible for life or death passport service. Photo credit: Al Jazeera.

Source: UGC

Details of Emergency Passport Services

The first pathway applies to travellers facing a life-or-death family emergency abroad. A person qualifies if an immediate family member outside the United States has died, is in hospice care, or is dealing with a life-threatening illness or injury, and travel is needed within two weeks.

The State Department defines immediate family members as parents or legal guardians, children, spouses, siblings, and grandparents.

Aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives do not fall under this category. Importantly, travelling abroad for one's own medical treatment does not qualify under this emergency route.

The second pathway covers anyone with confirmed international travel within 14 calendar days who needs a passport urgently, regardless of the reason.

Documents to Prepare and How to Book

For those applying under the life-or-death emergency route, the required documentation includes a death certificate, a statement from a mortuary, or a letter from a hospital written on official letterhead, signed by a doctor, and detailing the relative's medical condition.

Any document not written in English must be translated by a professional translator before submission.

All applicants must also present proof of upcoming international travel, such as an airline ticket or travel itinerary, alongside a completed passport application form, a passport photo, and a valid government-issued photo ID.

Once the documents are in order, applicants are advised to first attempt booking an appointment online.

Nigerian lady says goodbye to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Adedoyin, a Nigerian lady, shared photos of herself after landing in Europe, with a caption that announced her departure from Nigeria.

Her post, which included the Hungarian flag emoji, caught the attention of many Nigerians who flooded the comments with congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng