Neco Williams publicly questioned the VAR decision that disallowed his close-range header in Forest's 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur

Forest manager Oliver Glasner claimed VAR official Peter Bankes was 'guessing' when he reviewed the goal from multiple angles

The draw left Nottingham Forest without a win in their opening three Premier League matches for the first time since the 1990/91 season

Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams has openly challenged the decision by video assistant referee officials to disallow what he believed was a legitimate winning goal in his side's goalless Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

The incident occurred midway through the second half when a Morgan Gibbs-White effort was heading towards goal, forcing Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke to scramble back in an attempt to clear.

Neco Williams has disputed the VAR decision to rule out what looked like the winner for Nottingham Forest against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Mike Egerton

Source: Getty Images

Williams got there first, bundling the ball in with a close-range header that Forest initially celebrated as the decisive moment. VAR, however, intervened, and the goal was ruled out for handball.

Williams, who had signed a new contract extension until 2030 just days before the match, posted a screenshot of the VAR replay on his official X account. His caption was short and pointed:

"Clear and obvious they say."

Why the goal was ruled out

The Premier League's Match Centre explained the decision on X, saying VAR checked the referee's call and determined that Williams had handled the ball immediately before scoring, recommending the goal be disallowed, talkSPORT reports.

On-field referee Craig Pawson announced:

"After review, the ball touches the hand of Nottingham Forest no. 3 before the goal is scored. The final decision is a direct free-kick for Spurs."

Forest head coach Oliver Glasner was far from convinced. Speaking after the match, Glasner said he watched five or six different camera angles and found the evidence far from conclusive.

He argued that VAR official Peter Bankes was effectively guessing rather than working from certainty.

"From one angle you can guess that the ball touched the arm because the shirt moves a little bit, but it's not clear is it the ball or Tonali on the goalline," Glasner said.

"I think the VAR can't intervene when he is guessing. It was not clear and obvious."

The Forest boss added that the threshold for VAR intervention had been set deliberately high ahead of the current season.

"If it's not 100 per cent clear, stick to the on-field decisions. This is the inconsistency today. I told the referee after the game that I felt the goal should have stood."

Forest's difficult start to the season

The result carries an unwanted historical footnote for the club.

It marks the first time Nottingham Forest have gone three Premier League games without a win to open a season, and the first time they have managed the same in England's top flight since the 1990/91 campaign.

The controversy adds an extra layer of frustration given that Forest found themselves on the other side of a VAR debate just one week earlier. In their 2-2 draw at Liverpool, Gibbs-White converted a penalty that was awarded after what appeared to be a foul throw by Liam Delap.

VAR was unable to intervene on foul throws under the current rules, and the spot kick was allowed to stand.

Forest currently sit 16th in the table with two draws and one defeat. Tottenham are two places below them after collecting their first point of the season.

Recording discloses what VAR told referee

In another development, Legit.ng reported about the recent release of VAR and referee mics recordings from matchday 36, focusing on the controversial disallowed goal during the Arsenal versus West Ham match.

This incident not only stirred debates among fans about consistency in officiating but also highlighted the pressures and confusion referees face under critical scrutiny, raising questions about the integrity of VAR in English football.

Source: Legit.ng