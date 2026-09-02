Enzo Fernandez completed a £125 million move from Chelsea to Manchester City, equalling a British transfer record

The Argentina midfielder will wear the number 17 shirt, a number previously belonging to City legend Kevin de Bruyne

Fernandez explained his jersey choice in a video posted by Manchester City on X, linking it to his Argentina career

Enzo Fernandez has joined Manchester City on a permanent basis from Chelsea in a deal worth £125 million, matching the British record fee Liverpool paid Newcastle United to sign Alexander Isak.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner arrives at the Etihad Stadium having spent three-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge, and he will now work under Enzo Maresca again, the manager who previously handled him at Chelsea before moving to City.

Enzo Fernandez chooses number 17 at Manchester City. Photo from @ManCity.

Source: Twitter

The Argentine will take the number 17 shirt at his new club after his preferred options were unavailable. The numbers 5 and 8, which he wore during his time at Chelsea, had already been assigned to other players at City.

Why Fernandez chose number 17

In a video posted on Manchester City's official X account, Fernandez said the choice was deeply personal.

“Hello everyone, I chose the number 17 because it is a number I like. It embodies me. It was my first number in the national team. So I'm very happy to be able to choose this number,” he said.

The shirt carries significant weight in Man City's history. Belgian playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, wore the number 17 throughout his decade at the club before leaving in 2025.

This is not the first time Fernandez has stepped into iconic territory. At Chelsea, he wore number 5, previously belonging to club legend Jorginho, and number 8, famously associated with Frank Lampard. His ability to carry such expectations will be tested again as he begins life at the Etihad.

The former Benfica man made the move to City after establishing himself as one of Europe's most dynamic central midfielders. His reunion with Maresca gives the partnership a head start, with the two already having an understanding of each other's methods from their time together in West London.

Chelsea make history with Fernandez’s sale

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea became the first club to make a profit on a player who initially cost them a transfer fee above £100 million.

Chelsea signed the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner for a British-record £106.8 million from Benfica in 2023, and sold him for another British-record fee of £125 million in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng