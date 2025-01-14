Manchester City star Kyle Walker has long been caught in a divorce saga with his partner, Annie Kilner

The wife of the England international has reportedly sought legal advice regarding their marriage, finances, and custody arrangements

A fresh report details that Kilner has halted their divorce proceedings amid links between Walker and a potential move to Saudi Arabia

Annie Kilner, the wife of Manchester City and England star, Kyle Walker, has reportedly paused the divorce proceedings she initiated against the defender.

The 32-year-old model had earlier begun legal action following reports of Walker being caught on camera engaging in inappropriate sexual acts with other women. This came alongside revelations that the 34-year-old fathered two children with Instagram influencer Lauryn Goodman.

Kyle Walker picks up his child from his wife Annie Kilner after the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at Arena Auf Schalke. Image: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

According to Mirror UK, Annie had already sought legal advice regarding their marriage, finances, and custody arrangements. In October, it was reported that she was seeking half of Walker’s £27 million fortune.

However, recent developments suggest that the couple is now prioritising family unity. This decision to focus on reconciliation rather than divorce coincides with reports linking the former Tottenham Hotspur star to a potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

Wife of Premier League star makes U-turn on divorce

According to a report by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Walker has been linked with a potential move to the Middle East.

The Manchester City defender, currently earning £160,000 per week, is reportedly being offered as much as £400,000 per week if he opts for the transfer. The report also identifies Riyadh-based club, Al Nassr as a likely destination.

Meanwhile, The Sun shared insights into the decision-making process of Walker’s partner.

A source explained, “Annie always puts the children first but has to think about herself too. Financial security is essential, and Kyle has assured her she’ll never need to worry, regardless of what happens.”

The couple, who have been together since their teenage years, have faced several challenges in their relationship. Walker previously admitted to infidelity, describing it as a “horrible mistake” for which he took “full responsibility.”

Despite Annie consulting divorce lawyers, the pair reconciled over Christmas, posing for a family photo with their four children — Roman (12), Riaan (8), Reign (6), and Rezon (5 months).

While some speculate that Annie’s decision to pause the divorce may be linked to Walker’s potential move to Saudi Arabia, insiders emphasise that her focus remains on the family’s future.

“Annie is no fool,” a source added. “She’s weighing all her options carefully while supporting Kyle.”

Interestingly, Walker is not the only Manchester City figure reportedly entangled in marital difficulties. Manager, Pep Guardiola, is also rumoured to be separating from his long-time partner, Cristina Serra, after 30 years together.

Premier League star told to represent Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Premier League star, Jacob Murphy, has been tipped to consider representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Newcastle United star, having failed to earn a call-up to the English national team, is eligible to represent the Nigerian team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng