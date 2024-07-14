Shakira is set to perform during the half-time break of Argentina's clash against Colombia in the Copa America final

It is the first time the competition will have a musical performance, taking a cue from the NFL's Super Bowl

The brains behind Hips Don't Lie will reportedly earn a handsome figure from the short show in Miami

The football world will, on July 14, see a rare phenomenon when a renowned singer takes to the stage to perform during the half-time break.

The tradition, which is common in American football, will be done during the 2024 Copa America final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Colombian players get a feel for the Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Copa America final on July 14. Photo by Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

Shakira is slated to entertain fans with her A-list songs when the match between Argentina and Colombia heads for a break.

Why Copa America final will have a 25-minute half-time break

BolaVip understands that the governing body, CONMEBOL, has made an unprecedented change in the rules of the game. The final will now have a 25-minute break rather than 15 to accommodate the Colombian pop star.

The decision has infuriated several stakeholders, including Colombia's head coach, Lorenzo Nestor, who was dumbfounded by the move.

"I can't understand it. I wish it were like the rest. Players can get cold, but it's on both sides. I found out today that this is how it is, and that's it," he told ESPN.

How much will Shakira earn from Copa America final?

Be that as it may, Shakira is set to rake in a staggering amount of money from her short performance in Florida. Argentine journalist Juan Etchegoyen, via Marca, understands that the Waka Waka hitmaker will make at least $2 million.

Messi sends message to Argentina ahead of final

At the same time, Legit.ng has reported that Lionel Messi has sent a message to Argentina ahead of the Copa America final.

Messi will lead out his side for their third major final in as many years as they look to retain their continental crown.

The record Ballon d'Or winner thanked everyone involved in their run to the July 14 final.

Source: Legit.ng