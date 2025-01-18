Achraf Hakimi was accused of having a forceful affair with a woman, and the star was placed under investigation in France

The Moroccan international had it rough in 2023 when he was indicted in a serious allegation in Paris

He has detailed how he handled the case, as the Paris Saint-Germain defender alleged that it was a case of attempted blackmail

In 2023, Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi was accused of forcefully having 'knowledge' of a woman and the player was charged.

Prosecutors in Paris claimed that the player was indicted by a judge and placed under judicial supervision.

The allegation was made against the Moroccan international, and he was formally investigated over the controversy.

Achraf Hakimi said the accusation he faced in 2023 was an act of attempted blackmail. Photo: Antonio Borga.

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that Hakimi was summoned to the prosecutor’s office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre and was grilled by the investigators.

The former Real Madrid star was indicted, and the judge also placed him under judicial supervision.

He was prohibited from contacting the alleged victim, who is a 24-year-old woman who alleged that the incident happened at the player's home in a Paris suburb.

Hakimi is allowed to leave French territory, prosecutors said via Marca.

The player’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, said Hakimi “firmly denies all the accusations against him” and that he was the victim of “an attempted racket”.

Hakimi speaks on allegations

Meanwhile, Hakimi finally opened up about the allegations and explained how he handled the case.

In a chat with Anas Bukhash on the YouTube program Unveiling The Truth, the 26-year-old stated that it was a clear case of blackmail.

Hakimi said:

"Since this incident two years ago, I haven't said an opinion or anything and as I said we left this matter to the judiciary.

"And it's the best way to explain things. When you achieve success and things go well, you become an easy target for all.

"That taught me that I shouldn't trust a lot of people around me. When we left this matter to the judiciary, we saw it was just a way of blackmail.

"They wanted to blackmail me that's why we filed a lawsuit and it went good. The court handled the matter efficiently and quickly we were able to solve that.

"Everyone will know the truth and we will speak about this topic easily."

Hakimi speaks on putting wealth in mother's care

Legit.ng earlier reported that Achraf Hakimi has admitted to putting his wealth in his mother's care, saying he has been doing that since childhood, saying she was the one who managed everything.

In 2023, viral reports claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain star and his wife, Hiba Abouk, had separated and that the estranged wife requested half of the player's property and wealth.

The impressive defender further explained that he learnt a lot after he separated from his wife as he declared that a mother is the only person who genuinely loves her child, whether he or she has money or not.

Source: Legit.ng