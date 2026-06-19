FIFA World Cup: Heartbreak as 26-Year-Old Lawyer Passes Away During Ghana's Victory Celebration
- A 26-year-old Ghanaian lawyer passed away after collapsing during a football match victory celebration
- The legal practitioner suffered an attack while she was celebrating Ghana's victory over Panama
- Medical professionals at a hospital administered ways to make her live again, but sadly, she was pronounced dead
A tragic cloud has fallen on the Ghanaian legal community following the untimely passing of Sarah Araba Tettey, a 26-year-old lawyer who collapsed and died during a football match celebration.
The heartbreaking incident happened shortly after Ghana secured a 1-0 victory over Panama at the ongoing FIFA World Cup on June 18, 2026.
Lawyer dies after Ghana world cup match
The young legal practitioner, who was an alumna of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Faculty of Law, was watching the game with her friends. They were gathered at the Standard Hostel in Bomso, located near the university campus in Kumasi, when the incident happened.
According to reports, Araba was celebrating the match victory when she suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed. Eyewitnesses at the scene quickly rushed her to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Hospital, KNUST Hospital, in a frantic bid to save her life.
Ghanaian lawyer dies from cardiac arrest
At the hospital, medical practitioners immediately attended to her and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The medical team battled to revive the young lawyer for approximately 45 minutes.
Unfortunately, despite the prolonged resuscitation efforts, she could not be saved. Araba Tettery was officially pronounced dead shortly after by the medical staff on duty, throwing her family and friends into deep grief.
Supercommuter predicts new world cup winner
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer has revised its predictions and identified a new team most likely to lift the world cup trophy.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng