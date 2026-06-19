A 26-year-old Ghanaian lawyer passed away after collapsing during a football match victory celebration

The legal practitioner suffered an attack while she was celebrating Ghana's victory over Panama

Medical professionals at a hospital administered ways to make her live again, but sadly, she was pronounced dead

A tragic cloud has fallen on the Ghanaian legal community following the untimely passing of Sarah Araba Tettey, a 26-year-old lawyer who collapsed and died during a football match celebration.

The heartbreaking incident happened shortly after Ghana secured a 1-0 victory over Panama at the ongoing FIFA World Cup on June 18, 2026.

A young Ghanaian lawyer passes away during Ghana's World Cup celebration. Photo credit: @araba_xxx/X, Linda Ikeji/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Lawyer dies after Ghana world cup match

The young legal practitioner, who was an alumna of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Faculty of Law, was watching the game with her friends. They were gathered at the Standard Hostel in Bomso, located near the university campus in Kumasi, when the incident happened.

According to reports, Araba was celebrating the match victory when she suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed. Eyewitnesses at the scene quickly rushed her to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Hospital, KNUST Hospital, in a frantic bid to save her life.

Ghanaian lawyer dies from cardiac arrest

At the hospital, medical practitioners immediately attended to her and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The medical team battled to revive the young lawyer for approximately 45 minutes.

Unfortunately, despite the prolonged resuscitation efforts, she could not be saved. Araba Tettery was officially pronounced dead shortly after by the medical staff on duty, throwing her family and friends into deep grief.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer has revised its predictions and identified a new team most likely to lift the world cup trophy.

Source: Legit.ng