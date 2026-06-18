Unbeaten Scottish boxer Colin Cairney has died at the age of 22 following a tragic accident in Thailand.

The Commonwealth International welterweight champion compiled a perfect 10-0 professional record with six knockouts.

Tributes poured in from Boxing Scotland, his gym Team 1314, and former school after news of his passing.

The boxing world has been thrown into mourning following the death of unbeaten British prospect Colin Cairney after a devastating accident during a holiday in Thailand.

The Scottish welterweight, who had quickly established himself as one of the most promising young fighters in the United Kingdom, passed away aged 22 after suffering severe head injuries.

Colin Cairney with the Commonwealth International and Scottish Title. Photo by Colin Cairney

Source: Instagram

His death was confirmed by his promotional team and boxing organisations after days of intensive medical treatment in Southeast Asia.

According to reports from The Sun, Cairney was critically injured in the early hours of June 14 while returning to his hotel in Phuket.

It is understood that the young boxer had spent the evening socialising before the incident occurred.

Reports claim he became involved in a disagreement with the driver of a tuk-tuk over payment for the journey.

The driver was allegedly taking him to an ATM so he could withdraw cash when Cairney fell from the back of the vehicle, suffering catastrophic injuries.

Despite receiving emergency medical care and being placed on life support, the talented fighter eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Rising star leaves behind perfect record

Cairney's death has cut short another career that many believed was destined for major honours.

According to BoxRec, the Stirling-born boxer has a flawless professional record of 10 victories from 10 fights, six of which ended inside the distance.

He made his professional debut in February 2023 against Dale Arrowsmith and steadily built his reputation as one of Britain's most exciting prospects.

His final outing came in May 2026 when he defeated Taylor Greig to capture the Commonwealth International welterweight title.

Months earlier, in October 2025, Cairney had announced himself on the international stage by winning the WBO International welterweight title with another explosive second-round stoppage in Hong Kong.

His performances throughout 2025 were particularly impressive.

Remarkably, none of his bouts that year extended beyond the second round as he produced four consecutive stoppage victories.

Team pays emotional tribute

The Stirling-based Team 1314 gym, where Cairney trained, described his death as a heartbreaking loss.

Colin Cairney with his team after winning the Commonwealth International title in May 2026. Photo by Kynoch Boxing

Source: Instagram

In a statement shared on the GoFundMe page cited by Legit.ng , created to support his treatment, the club wrote:

"Everyone at Team 1314 is absolutely devastated by the loss of our Colin.

"Colin wasn't just a member of our club, he was family. He meant so much to so many people.

"His presence, his character and the memories we shared with him will stay with us forever.

"There are no words for a loss like this. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone who loved him.

"Colin, you will always be remembered and forever remain in our hearts. Rest easy, Champ."

The gym launched a fundraiser for medical expenses, which raised more than £33,000, while another appeal generated approximately £60,000.

Boxing Scotland mourns one of its brightest talents

Boxing Scotland also expressed sadness following confirmation of Cairney's death.

The governing body said it was "deeply saddened" by the tragic news involving one of the country's rising stars.

Kynoch Boxing Scotland, which represented the fighter professionally, also released an emotional statement.

The organisation said:

"We are devastated by the news of Colin's passing at just 22 years of age.

"Inside the ring, he brought excitement every time. Outside the ring, he was an absolute gentleman who was respected by everyone.

"Winning his first professional title in Hong Kong last October was a special experience that we will always cherish.

"Last month, he added another belt to his collection and had a massive future ahead of him.

"We won't forget you, Colin. It was an honour to be part of your life."

Cairney's passing has left the boxing community mourning a talented athlete whose career appeared destined for greater heights.

At just 22, he had already captured two professional titles and remained unbeaten.

Many believe he was only beginning to showcase the full extent of his ability.

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The incident claimed two lives and occurred while the former world champion was enjoying a holiday after returning to action with an exhibition victory over Jake Paul.

Source: Legit.ng