Bernardo Silva scored a late equaliser for champions Manchester City in the Community Shield

The goal took the match straight to penalties, where City defeated Manchester United 7-6

The Portuguese equalled a 25-year-old record set by Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu

Bernardo Silva’s goal for Manchester City in the FA Community Shield victory over city rivals Manchester United put his name in the history books alongside a Nigerian legend.

English champions City took on their neighbours United in the Premier League season opener and a repeat of last season’s FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium.

Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring for Manchester City in the Community Shield. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

The Red Devils appeared to be running away with another victory when Argentine attacker Alejandro Garnacho scored in the 82nd minute, but Silva drew it levelled seven minutes later.

The match was decided straight on penalties where Pep Guardiola’s side won 7-6. Silva nearly turned a villain after missing the first kick for City, but Jadon Sancho and Jonny Evans redeemed him by missing theirs.

Bernardo Silva equals Kanu’s record

The versatile Portuguese midfielder’s goal came on his birthday, as he celebrated his 30th with another trophy for the English champions Manchester City.

According to BBC Sports, he became the second player to score a Community Shield goal on his birthday after Nwankwo Kanu for Arsenal on August 1, 1999, also against Manchester United.

The goal was also equalising, but from the penalty spot, Ray Parlour scored the winner for Arsene Wenger’s side.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Silva has faced Manchester United 17 times as a City player, winning 11 times; he has four goals and six assists, more than any other side for Guardiola’s side.

The 30-year-old over the past four summers has been in the news over a departure from the Etihad Stadium, but the Spanish manager continues to see him as a valuable player.

Kanu celebrates birthday at hospital

Legit.ng reported that Kanu celebrated his 49th birthday by visiting the cardiac unit of the Lagos State Hospital, where he distributed gifts and cash to the patient.

The two-time African footballer who overcame congenital heart disease is passionate about helping those with similar cases and has impacted many through the Kanu Heart Foundation.

