A former UEFA Champions League coach has sadly passed away at the age of 49 on Friday, April 10

The former assistant coach of a national team put up one of his brilliant performances against Real Madrid

Tributes have flooded social media, clubs and fans following his impact with his previous teams

The football community is currently mourning the passing of former assistant coach of the Poland national team, Jacek Magiera.

Magiera sadly passed away at the age of 49 on Friday, April, with Legia Warsaw fans paying a touching tribute to him during their clash against Gornik Zabrze on Saturday.

Former assistant coach of the Poland national team, Jacek Magiera passes away at the age of 49. Photo by: Sebastian Frej

Source: Getty Images

Cause of Magiera's death emerges

According to the Polish Football Association, Magiera collapsed while on a morning run around his house.

The former Slask Wroclaw was rushed to the Military Clinical Hospital in Wroclaw but was sadly unable to be saved after efforts from the medical personnel.

The Polish FA President Cezary Kulesza described the death of Magiera as shocking and a huge loss to the nation.

Kulesza urged the general public to respect the bereaved family in their current state. He said:

“We received with deep sadness and immense regret the news of the death of Jacek Magiera, the assistant coach of the Polish national team. The PZPN extends its most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones.

“Jacek was an exceptional footballer, an excellent coach, but above all, a very good man on whom one could always rely. I wish to extend my condolences to the family and loved ones," per Daily Star.

Legia Warsaw, fans pay last respect

Legia Warsaw has paid their final respect to the late Jacek Magiera for his enormous contributions to the club. The statement read:

Poland Football Association, clubs, and fans pay their final respect to Jacek Magiera. Photo by: Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Image.

Source: Getty Images

"He will forever remain in our memory as a man full of commitment and heart for football."

Meanwhile, Magiera played nine years for the team and managed them in their 2016/17 UCL campaign, where they finished third in the group stage to qualify for the Europa League, beating Sporting 1-0 at home and drawing 3-3 against Real Madrid, per One Football.

@ayodawson07 said:

"That’s heartbreaking news. Rest in peace, Jacek Magiera , a true professional and respected figure in Polish football. 🇵🇱🕊️"

@czrvnkv wrote:

"Not only the assistant coach of our national team. Ex-coach of Legia when they qualified to play in Champions League and ex-coach of Śląsk Wrocław when they ended in 2nd Ekstraklasa and tried to qualify to UECL and lost vs St Gallen and referee."

@xeroxparcwm added:

"R.I.P A polish icon and legend.But at the age of 49,being fit and lean with athletic background,everything reminds of the great @nntaleb on cardio training."

@rodwavevibe said:

"You spend your life helping others chase glory, and leave in silence. Rest easy, coach. 🙏"

@CharlieKir88412 wrote:

"Heartbreaking loss for Polish football. RIP Jacek Magiera – a true servant of the game. The beautiful game keeps us going no matter what. ⚽️🙏"

Former Real Madrid trainer is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Portuguese international Silvino Louro passed away at the age of 67 after a prolonged illness on Thursday, March 19.

Some of Europe's biggest clubs including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Benfica have paid special tributes to Louro for his lasting impact.

Source: Legit.ng