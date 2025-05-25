Arsenal Women were crowned winners of the UEFA Women's League following their hard-fought win over Barcelona Femeni

Stina Blackstenius' 74th-minute strike was enough to seal victory for the England side at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon

Arsenal Women produced a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Barcelona Femeni to win the 2025 UEFA Women’s League on May 24, 2025, at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

Stina Blackstenius netted the decisive goal to upset the reigning champions, who were aiming for a third consecutive title.

Despite the significant prize money earned, it pales in comparison to next season’s rewards following UEFA’s announced 156% increase for the women's competition.

Kim Little and Leah Williamson of Arsenal lift the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal’s sensational journey saw them overcome mid-season challenges after sacking manager Jonas Eidevall due to poor results.

Renee Slegers was appointed to take over on an interim basis, and she turned the tide, guiding the Gunners to their second UEFA Women's League title since 2007, City AM reports.

England captain Leah Williamson was outstanding during the encounter, thwarting Barcelona’s attacks, while their Ballon d’Or winners, Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, struggled to make an impact.

The Gunners’ path to glory included a dramatic semi-final comeback, overturning a home loss to Lyon with a 4-1 win in France.

Barcelona, meanwhile, dominated Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals, despite Chelsea’s unbeaten domestic season under Sonia Bompastor.

UEFA Women’s League Prize Money Breakdown

The rewards are structured as follows:

Group stage base reward: €400,000

Group stage win bonus: €50,000

Group stage draw bonus: €17,000

Group winner bonus: €20,000

Quarter-final: €160,000

Semi-final: €180,000

Runner-up: €200,000

Winner: €350,000

Arsenal’s Earnings

Arsenal secured €1,360,000 in total prize money:

€400,000 for group stage participation

€250,000 for five group stage wins (out of six)

€20,000 for topping their group ahead of Bayern Munich

€160,000 for defeating Real Madrid in the quarter-finals

€180,000 for overcoming Lyon in the semi-finals

€350,000 for winning the final against Barcelona

Players of Arsenal celebrate an own goal scored Irene Paredes of FC Barcelona (not pictured), which was later ruled out for offside. Photo by Alex Burstow.

Source: Getty Images

