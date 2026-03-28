Manchester United legend Nicky B*tt has told the Red Devils to go all out and sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen

The Premier League side currently has Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko as options for the the number 9 role

The Red Devils have passed on the chance to sign the Galatasaray forward in the past for different reasons

Manchester United legend Nicky B*tt has told his former club to go all out and sign Victor Osimhen to improve their options in the number 9 position.

The Red Devils currently have Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as their options upfront after Rasmus Hojlund departed to Napoli on a season-long loan.

Victor Osimhen is on the radar of top European clubs. Photo by Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

Hojlund is expected to join Napoli permanently with a clause in his loan deal while Zirkzee could also leave in the summer in search of regular minutes.

These two potential departures will push the club into the market in the summer to sign another striker to combine with Slovenian forward Sesko.

Nicky urges United to sign Osimhen

Former player Nicky has told Manchester United to go after Victor Osimhen as they look to enter the transfer market this summer in search of a striker.

The former midfielder applauded Sesko’s efforts since he joined the club, but believes he can not do the job alone ahead of a potential return to the UEFA Champions League.

“When you go into the Champions League, it’s just a different kettle of fish. The tempo is totally different, the pressure on it is totally different,” be said as quoted by Football 365.

“I think Sesko will be a good player for United, I don’t think he needs replacing, but someone who is better than him that can lift his game as well.”

The Salford co-owner identified Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as his preferred option for the role because of the qualities he possesses.

“I think he’d [Osimhen] be the one… I think he’s powerful, quick, he can run in behind, he’s strong, has got a good touch, can score different types of goals, he’s good in the air,” he added.

Nicky tells Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

However, the Super Eagles forward would not be an easy target for United as Galatasaray would demand double the €75 million they paid to sign him from Napoli.

His wages would also be a stumbling block as he earns over €400,000 net at Galatasaray, a figure United would have to pay double with the tax in England.

According to Foot Mercato, United’s previous offer to the Nigerian forward before he joined Galatasaray was €12 million, and they have to pay more to get him this time.

They will also face competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, both of whom have openly confirmed their interest in the former Lille striker.

Why Man Utd rejected Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Benni McCarthy revealed why Manchester United rejected Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window of 2025.

The former first-team coach at Old Trafford disclosed that the club turned down the Super Eagles forward because of AFCON and signed Rasmus Hojlund instead.

Source: Legit.ng