Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has aimed a sly dig at British pundit Jamie Carragher

Ighalo hit out at the Liverpool legend while slamming CAF for stripping Senegal of AFCON 2025 title

CAF sparked massive controversy in Africa after announcing Morocco as the new winner

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has aimed a dig at Jamie Carragher amid the ongoing controversy after CAF stripped Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title.

Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 after 120 minutes in a chaotic AFCON final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026.

Odion Ighalo slams CAF for stripping Senegal of AFCON 2025 title. Photo by Khaled Desouki/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Teranga Lions on the order of Pape Thiaw walked off the pitch in the closing seconds of the 90 minutes to protest against the referee's decision to award Morocco a penalty.

The incident disrupted the final for a while but Sadio Mane restored order and Senegal won the match thanks to Pape Gueye's strike after Brahim Diaz missed the penalty.

CAF sanctioned Senegal and Morocco for the incidents that tarnished the image of African football in the final, but the FRMF appealed the sanctions.

CAF’s Appeal Board accepted two of four prayers from Morocco and stripped Senegal of the title and awarded a 3-0 victory to the Atlas Lions.

However, the African football governing body rejected the prize money and trophy requests from Morocco, which means Senegal holds it till CAS passes a final verdict.

Ighalo aims dig at Jamie Carragher

Former Super Eagles star Ighalo slammed CAF for the image-denting judgement and stylishly aimed a dig at British pundit Jamie Carragher.

Ighalo claimed that Carragher, who has been accused multiple times of disrespecting African football, now has more points to talk down on AFCON.

“This AFCON took us ten steps forward, but this decision drags us five steps backwards. It has given people leverage to start disparaging African football again,” he said on Brila FM as quoted by Africa Soccer.

Ighalo, who has been vocal against foreigners disrespecting AFCON and discouraging clubs from releasing their players, claimed that those folks, including Carragher, have been emboldened.

“We are trying to elevate the competition and make it elite in the eyes of the world, but what has happened only brings it down again. Now you’re giving people like Jamie Carragher more reason to criticise the tournament,” he concluded.

Odion Ighalo aims subtle dig at Jamie Carragher after CAF stripped Senegal of AFCON title. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Carragher wasted no time in reiterating his stance that AFCON is not a major tournament after CAF stripped Senegal of the title months after winning it.

“I mean, this is exactly why I said the AFCON isn’t a major tournament. In Europe? In a Champions League final? In a Euros final? This would never, ever happen,” he said as quoted by HITC.

“You don’t hand out medals one day and then say, ‘Actually, change of plan, the other team wins.’ Madness!”

Ekong slams CAF’s decision

Legit.ng previously reported that former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong slammed CAF for stripping Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title.

Ekong described it as a poor decision, which means that on-pitch decisions can now be overturned in the boardroom and gives Africa a bad image.

Source: Legit.ng